JR Motorsports — NXS Charlotte Roval Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

RACE: Drive for the Cure 250 (67 laps / 155.44 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 3 p.m. ET on NBC / Radio: 2:30 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Sam Mayer and the No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team head into a must-win scenario in the final race of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. With a victory, Mayer would transfer into the Round of 8.

The Franklin, Wis. native has two career starts at the Charlotte Roval with one top-10 finish and an average effort of 10.5 in those events.

Both of Mayer’s wins this season have come on road courses (Road America and Watkins Glen). His career stats include five top-five and 11 top-10 efforts in road course events.

Josh Berry

No. 8 High Rock Vodka Chevrolet

Berry enters the final race of the Round of 12 just 27 points below the cutline. The Hendersonville, Tenn. native can ensure his way into the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs by virtue of a win on Saturday.

In his lone start on the 2.28-mile road course inside Charlotte last season, Josh Berry earned an eighth-place finish to continue his progress toward the Championship 4.

On road courses in his NXS career, Berry has earned three top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 14 starts, with his best a third-place effort – coming at Road America in 2022.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Pentair Myers Chevrolet

Brandon Jones will make his sixth start at the 2.28-mile Charlotte Roval this weekend. In five previous starts, Jones has tallied one top-five and three top-10 finishes, with a best of fifth coming at this race during the 2021 season.

Jones’ average finish of 12.0 at the Charlotte Roval is tied with Portland as the best average finish on active road courses in the NXS for the 26-year-old.

In two previous starts with Pentair Myers on the hood, Jones has recorded one top-10 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway last season after crossing the finish line in the seventh position.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT/BRANDT Foundation Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier enters the final race in the Round of 12 having already advanced into the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs by virtue of his victory at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 15.

In five previous NXS starts on the Charlotte Roval, Allgaier has scored two top fives and three top 10s, with a best finish of fourth coming in 2019.

Through seven road course races in 2023, Allgaier has amassed four top fives and five top 10s, with a best finish of second coming at Portland International Raceway in June.

Driver Quotes

“The Charlotte Roval is a super important race for us given the circumstances we find ourselves in. This No. 1 team has worked extremely hard all year long and we have had greatruns on the road courses this year so I am confident that we can get this Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet to Victory Lane at the Roval and continue on to the Round of 8.” – Sam Mayer

“The Roval has always been a challenging place. It’s such a unique track where anything can, and usually does, happen. Our road course program has been really strong this year and I feel like we will be capable of unloading with that same speed again this weekend with our BRANDT / BRANDT Foundation Chevrolet. Hopefully, we can have a solid day out there and head into the Round of 8 with as much momentum as possible.” – Justin Allgaier

“We were decent here at the Roval last year, and we need to be even better to move on to the Round of 8. We can doit. It’s great to have High Rock Vodka on the car again this year. We ran really well with them last year at Homestead and plan to be better this weekend. We’ll pull out all the stops and do everything we can to make the Round of 8 and continue to chase the championship.” – Josh Berry

“I feel like we have gotten better and better on the road courses this season and we have been in the sim this weekpreparing for the Roval. I’m feeling pretty good about this weekend. This Menards/Pentair Myers team has been hard at work through the off-weekend to make sure we are ready and I believe we are. I’m ready to get back to the track this weekend and hopefully put ourselves in position for a great finish.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates