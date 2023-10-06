Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL October NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL | Drive for the Cure 250

Fast Facts

No. 38 RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr.

Primary Partner(s): G-Coin®

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Steve Addington

Spotter: Joe Campbell

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 23rd

Team Championship Point Standings: 29th

Notes of Interest:

Settled In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason, where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team.

In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Saturday afternoon’s race from the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL signifies the 11th race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and just five races remaining on circuit this season.

Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome G-Coin® as the primary partner of the team’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Drive for the Cure 250.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL marks the 28th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and the 19th race overall from 2021 to 2023, where G-Coin®, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility, will be the primary partner.

G-Coin serves as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Graf Jr. at RSS Racing for the fifth time this season.

Sponsor Intel: G-Coin® (gcoin.com) is a digital title to real physical gold, where 1 G-Coin® equals 1 gram of a 99.99% pure, ethically sourced Responsible Gold™ kilobar.

G-Coin® allows for easy savings and sending of real gold with zero transaction fees and near instantaneous settlement times.

With G-Coin®, users can now effortlessly buy, sell, and monitor the value of their gold from the convenience of their smartphone.

Download the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store and Go for Gold!

Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 87 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: ArmsList.com, AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support.

Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 G-Coin® Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, October 7, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring G-Coin® in several spots throughout the weekend, including the complete four-hour program on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Drive for the Cure 250 will mark Graf’s fourth Xfinity Series start at the famed 2.28-mile ROVAL.

In his previous three efforts, he has delivered a track-best of 15th during the 2022 Drive for the Cure 250 after starting 31st for SS GreenLight Racing.

Since 2020, Graf has an average Charlotte ROVAL finish of 23.3 and has been running at the finish of all three of his previous starts and has completed 207 of the 208 laps for a 99.5 percent lap completion.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Road Course Stats: At tracks classified as a road course, Graf has competed in 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 31.4 and an average result of 27.1.

Joe Graf Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 121 career Xfinity Series starts, Graf has earned four top-10 finishes, including a seventh-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2023. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 25.6.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fifth in 2020 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with SS GreenLight Racing.

With Joe Gibbs Racing, he earned his non-superspeedway career-best qualifying effort of 11th at Kansas Speedway in September 2023.

Texas Motor Speedway | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Graf hunted for his third top-10 finish of the season.

After qualifying his No. 38 Tarpon River Brewing’s Honey Love | Lefcourt Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 35th, he was involved in an early race accident that resulted in a disappointing 36th place finish.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 292nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his second race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL.

In his previous 291 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing.

Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 Sci Apps Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Mustang.

Ryan Sieg is set to make his 330th career Xfinity Series start overall and sixth at the Charlotte ROVAL.

Kyle Sieg is poised to make his 46th career Xfinity Series start and first at the Charlotte ROVAL.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), X | Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and X | Twitter (@RSS283839).

Joe Graf Jr. Quoteboard:

On The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL: “I am optimistic about the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL this weekend. We need a strong bounce back after the disappointment of Texas.

“I am hoping we can utilize some strategy on Saturday, and that finds us in a good position to take advantage of any potential late race drama to earn our RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers team a solid finish and some welcomed momentum to take to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend.”

On The 2023 Season: “The end of the season is on the horizon, and I am working hard between my responsibilities with RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing to ensure I can give 100 percent behind the wheel.

“I want to make the most of this last month and deliver strong results.

“I just need to stay focused, communicate with my team, and utilize the knowledge I’ve gained over the past three years to recover and end the season on a high.”

Race Information:

The Drive For The Cure 250 (67 laps | 155.44 miles) is the 28th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, October 7, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on NBC, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About RSS Racing:

RSS Racing fields multiple entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series led by mainstay driver Ryan Sieg.

RSS Racing has competed in NASCAR events since 2009 from its headquarters in Sugar Hill, Ga.