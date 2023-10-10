PT Autosport to host iRacing eSeries

Winner of the eSeries earns entry into the 2024 Aspiring Driver Shootout final

MILLVILLE, NJ (10 October 2023) – PT Autosport has announced a new iRacing Sim-based winter series that offers a real-world prize to the winner: automatic entry into the finals at the team’s 2024 Aspiring Driver Shootout.

The four-round iRacing winter series will take place each Saturday from November 18 to December 16 at Noon EST, with a break for Thanksgiving weekend. But the series comes with a significant twist: the car and track combinations will be announced within an hour of the competition, removing the chance to test cars and setup in advance, which significantly levels the playing field.

In addition, various secret twists will test drivers on their adaptability and determination, just like in real world scenarios.

The first race will act as qualifying, with subsequent weekends as the quarter finals, semi-finals and the series finale. The winner will receive a direct entry into the 2024 Aspiring Driver Shootout final, where he or she will have the opportunity to compete for a prize fund scholarship that will help start their racing career.

Competitors can sign up for the series on the PT Autosport website. Each of the 2023 Aspiring Driver Shootout entrants received free entry.

“In the two years of doing the Shootout, we’ve had a number of candidates who had massively impressive Sim experience and large online followings,” said PT Autosport team principal Jason Myers. “We realized after the second Shootout just how important it is to try and cultivate a field of up-and-coming drivers both in the Sim and in the real world, because making the jump from serious Sim racing to actual driving has proven on occasion to be very successful. In fact, (2022 Shootout winner) Henry Drury and (2022 Shootout Runner Up) Bryce Rodriguez along with numerous other Shootout participants are accomplished Sim racers.”

PT Autosport is committed to providing opportunities to young racers who would not otherwise have the chance to compete. Drury has competed in select PCA and SCCA races during the 2023 season, with 2023 Shootout winner Brenna Schubert in a to-be-announced series for the 2024 season. Schubert was also recently announced as a nominee for the Mazda Spec MX-5 Shootout, which will select two drivers to become part of the Mazda Club Racing factory team.

“PT Autosport is all about reducing the barrier to entry for those with the talent to succeed in motorsport,” said Alex Sedgwick, the team’s Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America driver and the driver development director. “With that in mind, I’m really looking forward to our eSports series, where all competitors will be on a totally level playing field and the brightest talents will shine through. The format is super exciting, with minimal practice and lead time for each round, meaning that drivers will not be able to spend hours practicing to find an advantage. It will really be down to those with the best natural ability to adapt and learn that will shine!”

About PT Autosport

PT Autosport is a newly formed racing team currently based at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, NJ. The team campaigns rising star Alex Sedgwick (U.K.) in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America series for the 2023 season with JDX Racing, 2022 Aspiring Driver Shootout winner Henry Drury (UK) in select PCA and SCCA races during the 2023 season, and 2023 Aspiring Driver Shootout winner Brenna Schubert in a to-be-announced series for the 2024 season.

PT Autosport is working towards bringing diversity and opportunity to the motorsport industry, hosting their annual Aspiring Driver Shootout, in which aspiring drivers aged 18-23 can compete for a $100,000 racing partnership with the team. Visit PTAutosport.com for more info.

