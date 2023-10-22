Bayley Currey – Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Race Recap

Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 | Homestead-Miami Speedway

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Start: 17th | Finish: 5th | Owner Point Standings: 17th

Currey on Saturday’s Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “We had a fast Unishippers Chevrolet,” said Bayley Currey. “It felt good to battle for position at the front of the pack. We had a strong truck, ran a smart race and got a great finish out of it. I’m excited to close out the season on a high note in Phoenix.”

Race Recap: Currey and the No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet lined up 17th for Saturday afternoon’s 134-Lap event at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Currey wasted no time working his way through the pack, finishing just outside of the top-10 at the conclusion of Stage One. Currey and team ran a clean race, battling for position inside the top-five as the race drew to a close. The No. 41 would ultimately finish the day in fifth.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About WWEX Group:

The WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 121,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. ﻿To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.