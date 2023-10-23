Keselowski Leads Early, Finishes 28th in Homestead

No. 6’s Impressive Day Early Turns South in Late-Race Caution

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (Oct. 22, 2023) – Brad Keselowski led four different times early in Sunday afternoon’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, earning top five finishes in each of the first two stages, but was collected in a late-race caution to finish 28th.

Keselowski’s afternoon began inside the top five after he qualified fourth during Saturday’s session. He remained there for much of the opening action, advancing to second just 25 laps in. Following the team’s first pit stop of the day at lap 32, the BuildSubmarines.com Ford cycled to the lead after an impressive first stop by the crew. He held the lead for 13 laps at that point, outrunning the No. 5 for the middle portion of the stage.

The first non-stage caution flew at lap 76, which turned into the stage break with Keselowski finishing second in the opening segment. After firing off second to start stage two, Keselowski again hit pit road in second at lap 116 under green, and went on to finish the stage in fifth.

Keselowski’s day turned south with 54 laps to go when the caution flew as a pit cycle had just begun, as the No. 6 had just hit pit road a few laps prior. He was 19th at the time – one lap down – as the red flag was displayed for cleanup at pit entry.

After being rewarded the free pass, Keselowski restarted 16th with 46 to go. The caution immediately flew as Keselowski and a handful of other cars were involved in a crash. Keselowski continued on, but the damage proved to be more severe than originally thought. Needed repairs put him on pit road multiple times, leading to the 28th-place finish.

Up Next

Martinsville Speedway hosts the final race in the Round of 8 next weekend, which determines the Championship 4. Race coverage on Sunday is set for 2 p.m. ET on NBC, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.