LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Team

START: 24TH

FINISH: 32ND

OWNERS POINTS:

John Hunter Nemechek’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Frustrating day for us at Homestead-Miami. Just had a few mistakes at the start of the race that set us back and really we weren’t ever able to recover from it because of the lack of cautions. Then the deal on the backstretch ended our day. It’s tough because I felt like we had pretty decent speed, but never truly had an opportunity to show for it. I’m glad that we hopefully got the kinks knocked out before we start the season off next year, and I’m thankful that I had the opportunity to step in early this weekend. We’re going to fight hard for the final two races of the season in the Xfinity Series, and get straight to work in the off season with the No. 42 team at LEGACY M.C.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 19TH

FINISH: 14TH

DRIVER POINTS:

Erik Jones’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Just an OK, up-and-down, day for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy team. We had some good runs and some bad runs, but overall, ended up with a decent day. We needed that. We’ve had some bad finishes; some weren’t necessarily all our fault; we were just in a bad spot. It’s nice to come home with an OK day, and hopefully go to Martinsville (Speedway) and get it a little bit better.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro entries, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.