Chevrolet Caps Off Title Sweep with 42nd NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championship

Chevrolet’s Fifth Title Sweep Across NASCAR National Ranks

DETROIT (Oct. 29, 2023) – At the green flag in the Round of Eight elimination race at Martinsville Speedway, Chevrolet clinched the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championship. This marks the third consecutive year, and 42nd time overall, that Chevrolet has won the prestigious title in NASCAR’s premier series.

Chevrolet won its first manufacturer championship in the NASCAR Cup Series in 1958, later recording a streak of 13 consecutive titles between 2003 – 2015. In addition to its 42 NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer championships, Chevrolet has also amassed 850 victories and 33 driver championships in NASCAR’s premier series – continuing Chevrolet’s legacy as the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR.

The accolade caps off a title sweep for Chevrolet across the NASCAR national ranks, with the manufacturer already clinching its 11th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Manufacturer Championship and 25th Bill France Performance Cup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway last weekend. This marks Chevrolet’s fifth time sweeping the manufacturer championship titles across all three NASCAR national series – also accomplishing the feat in 2012, 2005, 1998 and 1996.

“Chevrolet is honored to win the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championship for the third consecutive year and the 42nd time overall,” said Jim Campbell, General Motors U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports. “This title is the result of great teamwork by the Chevrolet drivers, crew chiefs and teams working tirelessly throughout the season.”

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season began with four consecutive trips to victory lane for the Camaro ZL1, marking the first time since 2001 that a manufacturer swept the first four races in a single season in the series. To date, seven drivers from five different Chevrolet teams have earned a combined 17 wins in 34 races including William Byron (six wins; series-leading); Kyle Larson (four wins); Kyle Busch (three wins); and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger and Shane van Gisbergen (one win each). Corey LaJoie, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, and Erik Jones also contributed to the points total that led to the championship title.

“Winning the Manufacturer Championship in the NASCAR Cup Series is a remarkable achievement,” said Megan Brobeck, GM Racing Program Manager for the NASCAR Cup Series. “We are very proud of the dedication and cooperation among Chevrolet’s teams and engineers, and their efforts all season long paid off with this special honor. Congratulations to all who contributed to the championship for this much-deserved accomplishment.”

Two Chevrolet drivers made their way to the Round of Eight including former series champion Kyle Larson, who already clinched a berth into the Championship Four with his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron also remains in title contention, heading into Martinsville Speedway with a 30-point advantage over the playoff cutline.

Phoenix Raceway will be the final stop of the season, where the one-mile Arizona tri-oval will crown the champion across all three NASCAR national series.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.