Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford Mustang Team Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

It’s the season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series, and for Todd Gilliland and for the No. 38 team, the focus is on collecting another good finish to complete their year. Gilliland has improved his finishes in his sophomore year and wants to end Phoenix with another positive result.

Boot Barn will return to Gilliland’s Ford Mustang for the final race of the 2023 season at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

Track activity will begin on Friday with practice at 8:00 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 312-mile race is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

COMPETITION NOTES:

The 2023 season has been Todd Gilliland’s best in the NASCAR Cup Series, doubling his total number of top-15 finishes from 2022 (Gilliland has 11 top-15 finishes). Gilliland and the team look to close out the 2023 season with a win at the Arizona track.

Gilliland has a career best finish of seventh at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and 19th in the Cup Series.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We have a good season together. This was our first year together, and you have ups and downs, but overall, Todd has been great. We can be better and Todd is only going to get more experience, too. But, we want to celebrate this year with a good result on Sunday.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“The team and I have shown a lot of improvement from last year. The 10 top-15 finishes is double what I had in my rookie season. I’m already looking forward to what the 2024 season has in store.

“I can’t thank Boot Barn enough for their partnership this year. They have really engaged with the fans, and I enjoy being a part of that. It has been fun.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.