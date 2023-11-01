TEAM CHEVY NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP RACE ADVANCE: Phoenix Raceway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE: 2023 NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Arizona

November 3-5, 2023

AND THE 2023 CHAMPION IS…

NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season will come to an end this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) will head to Phoenix Raceway for the 2023 season finale. Six Chevrolet drivers will vie for the championship title across NASCAR’s top three divisions, including Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson and William Byron; JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer; GMS Racing’s Grant Enfinger and Niece Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar.

With six championship titles up for grabs this weekend, Chevrolet has already claimed three – its 42nd NCS Manufacturer Championship, 25th Bill France Performance Cup in the NXS and 11th NCTS Manufacturer Championship. This marks Chevrolet’s fifth time sweeping the manufacturer championship titles across all three NASCAR national series – also accomplishing the feat in 2012, 2005, 1998 and 1996. A sweep of the trio of championship titles has only happened once by a competing manufacturer, making Chevrolet the only manufacturer to successful achieve this feat on multiple occasions.

Chevrolet claimed the top position in the NCS and NXS manufacturer points standings following a pair of wins in the series’ season openers at Daytona International Speedway courtesy of JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill. From then on, the Bowtie Brand never looked back – holding the lead through the entirety of the 2023 season en route to each championship title.

SIX CHEVROLET DRIVERS SET FOR TITLE RACE

Among the remaining championship hopefuls, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to have two drivers in title contention in each of NASCAR’s three national series. Already locking-up all three manufacturer championships, Chevrolet has the potential to also sweep the driver championships across all three series – a feat that only Chevrolet has accomplished in NASCAR history (1998 and 1996).

NASCAR Cup Series:

Kyle Larson and William Byron will represent Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series’ title-deciding race as the pair of Hendrick Motorsports teammates will look to deliver Chevrolet its 34th Driver Championship in NASCAR’s premier series.

The only former champion left in title contention, this weekend will mark Larson’s second career appearance in the series’ Championship Four. Of his four points-paying wins this season, two have come in the postseason, including the Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway and the Round of Eight opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 31-year-old Elk Grove, California, native is the only Championship Four driver that has a playoff win at Phoenix Raceway – recorded in 2021 en route to his first career championship in the series. In his 18 career NCS starts at the one-mile Arizona tri-oval, Larson has posted an average finish of 11.7, which is the best among the Championship Four. Taking the 2023 title would make Larson just the third active driver – and 18th in NASCAR history – to win multiple championships in NASCAR’s top division.

In a total team effort at Martinsville Speedway, William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 team drove to a hard-fought 13th place finish to advance into the title-deciding race. In his fifth consecutive season competing in the NCS playoffs, this marks Byron’s first appearance in the Championship Four as the 25-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native will look to become the 36th driver to win the championship in NASCAR’s premiere series.

Byron’s first chance at a championship title comes in an already career season after earning six wins, 14 top-fives, 20 top-10s and an average finish of 11.2 – all of which are series-leading statistics. Continuing the trend, the consistency of Byron’s postseason performance has been unmatched – tallying one win (Texas Motor Speedway), five top-fives, seven top-10s and an average finish of 6.33 in nine playoff races. Byron will return to Phoenix Raceway with an added piece of momentum as the series’ most recent winner at the track (March 2023). In his 11 career starts at the Arizona venue, Byron has one win, six top-10s and an average finish of 11.9

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

Victories: 4

Poles: 2

Top-Fives: 14

Top-10s: 17

Laps Led: 1,127

Average Finish: 15.0

Stage Wins: 8

At Phoenix Raceway:

Wins: 1

Top-Fives: 7

Top-10s: 11

Average Finish: 11.722

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

Victories: 6

Poles: 3

Top-Fives: 14

Top-10s: 20

Laps Led: 921

Average Finish: 11.2

Stage Wins: 8

At Phoenix Raceway:

Wins: 1

Top-Fives: 1

Top-10s: 6

Average Finish: 11.909

NASCAR Xfinity Series:

In dramatic fashion, NXS veteran Justin Allgaier was able to edge out fellow Chevrolet driver Sheldon Creed by a mere 0.032-second margin to take the win and a ticket to the Championship Four in the series’ Round of Eight elimination race at Martinsville Speedway. Allgaier joins his JR Motorsports teammate Sam Mayer in the Championship Four as the duo looks to give Chevrolet its 22nd NXS Driver Championship. The pair of JR Motorsports drivers enter the season finale race weekend sitting one-two in the playoff rankings after each recording a win in the Round of Eight to secure their spots in the Championship Four.

The youngest of the NXS Championship Four drivers, Mayer’s first opportunity to compete for the title comes in just his second full-time season in the series. The 20-year-old Franklin, Wisconsin, native become a first-time winner in the series at Road America (July), with the Chevrolet driver going on to reel off three more victories – highlighted by his victory in the second race of the Round of Eight at Homestead-Miami Speedway that secured his berth into the championship-deciding race.

Allgaier will look to capitalize on his veteran playoff experience as he races for his first career NXS championship title. The 37-year-old Riverton, Illinois, native has now competed in all eight NXS playoffs since the format was introduced to the series in 2016, with this season marking his sixth appearance in the Championship Four. Allgaier knows his way to victory lane at the one-mile Arizona tri-oval, visiting victory lane twice at the track in his NXS career.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series:

Similar to the NXS, a first-time championship contender and a series’ veteran will be vying for Chevrolet’s 15th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver Championship. Niece Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar and GMS Racing’s Grant Enfinger will each enter the season finale race weekend eyeing their first career NCTS championship title.

Hocevar has competed in the NCTS playoffs in each of his three full-time seasons in the series, with 2023 marking his first career appearance in the Championship Four. The 20-year-old Portage, Michigan, native recorded each of his four career wins this season, highlighted by his victory in the series’ Round of Eight elimination race at Homestead-Miami Speedway that solidified his spot in the Championship Four.

Enfinger will look to cap off GMS Racing’s final NASCAR start by delivering the Chevrolet organization its third championship title in the series. The 38-year-old Fairhope, Alabama, native has driven his No. 23 Silverado RST to three victories this season, one of which came in the postseason at the Milwaukee Mile (August).

BY THE NUMBERS AT PHOENIX RACEWAY

The NASCAR Cup Series made its first appearance at Phoenix Raceway in November 1988 and has since hosted 54 races for the division, including the past three championship-deciding events. Behind the wheel of the iconic No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Dale Earnhardt Sr. carried the Bowtie Brand to its first trip to victory lane at the desert oval in November 1990. En route to a now series-leading 26 all-time victories at Phoenix Raceway, Chevrolet went on an impressive double-digit win streak from November 2005 to April 2010, with six different drivers earning a combined 10 wins under the Chevrolet banner. Chevrolet’s two most recent NCS winners at Phoenix Raceway are the manufacturer’s Championship Four contenders with Kyle Larson’s win in the title-deciding race in November 2021, as well as William Byron’s win in the series’ most recent appearance at the track in March 2023.

PIT ROAD PERFORMANCE

A key element in a championship-caliber team is performance on pit road, and Chevrolet’s two Championship Four pit crews know how to put their drivers in position to win. Heading into the season finale race weekend, the pit crews for the Hendrick Motorsports-prepared No. 24 and No. 5 teams rank first and second in the series in average four-tire stops this season. The No. 5 pit crew proved the importance of strong pit stops two years ago – taking Larson from fourth to first on the final stop of the day to put the Chevrolet driver in position to win the race and the championship title.

THAT’S A WRAP ON 2023 ‘MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN

For the 13th consecutive year, Chevrolet partnered with the American Cancer Society and its ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ initiative. The specially-themed pink Camaro ZL1 served as the official pace vehicle for three NASCAR Cup Series races during the month of October, and for every caution lap the pink Camaro ZL1 completed, Chevrolet will make a donation of $350 (up to $50,000) to the American Cancer Society to honor the ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ initiative.

The third and final event of the initiative took place last weekend during the NCS Round of Eight elimination race at Martinsville Speedway. Heading into the weekend, the running total sat at $18,900 following the first two races of the campaign at Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. With 61 laps made under caution during the NCS Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, Chevrolet will contribute an additional $21,350, bringing Chevrolet’s total contribution to the campaign to $40,250 for 2023.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Phoenix Raceway:

Kyle Busch – three wins (2019, 2018, 2005)

William Byron – one win (2023)

Kyle Larson – one win (2021)

Chase Elliott – one win (2020)

· In 54 NASCAR Cup Series races held at Phoenix Raceway, Chevrolet has recorded a series-leading 26 victories. Hendrick Motorsports leads the series in wins at the track with 13, recorded by eight different drivers: Terry Labonte (1994), Kyle Busch (2005), Jeff Gordon (2007, 2011), Jimmie Johnson (2007, 2008 sweep, 2009), Mark Martin (2009), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2015), Chase Elliott (2020), Kyle Larson (2021) and William Byron (2023).

· In 35 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races this season, Chevrolet continues to lead the series in wins (17), top-fives (74), top-10s (146), stage wins (25) and laps led (3,379).

· Chevrolet leads the series in wins across all three NASCAR national series this season with 17 victories in 35 NASCAR Cup Series races, 17 victories in 32 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and 13 wins in 22 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races.

· Chevrolet’s series-leading 17 NASCAR Cup Series wins this season have been recorded by seven drivers from five different Chevrolet teams: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (JTG Daugherty Racing), Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing), William Byron and Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports), Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen (Trackhouse Racing) and AJ Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing).

· Chevrolet drivers have recorded 25 of the 70 NASCAR Cup Series stage wins this season: William Byron (eight), Kyle Larson (eight), Ross Chastain (five), Kyle Busch (two) and Chase Elliott (two).

· Chevrolet clinched three championship titles before entering NASCAR’s season finale race weekend at Phoenix Raceway – claiming its 42nd NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championship; its 25th Bill France Performance Cup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series; and its 11th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Manufacturer Championship.

· This marks Chevrolet’s fifth time sweeping the manufacturer championship titles across all three NASCAR national series – also accomplishing the feat in 2012, 2005, 1998 and 1996. Taking it one step further, the Bowtie Brand is the only manufacturer in NASCAR history to accomplish this feat on multiple occasions.

· Chevrolet is the only manufacturer in NASCAR history to sweep both the manufacturer championships and the driver championships in all three NASCAR national series in the same season – accomplishing the feat in 1998 and 1996.

﻿· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships and 850 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title of winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

QUOTABLE QUOTES

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

With one race to go, how do you look at your season?

“We’ve had a good season. We got back to victory lane, had a good run in the playoffs, and made improvements throughout the season. You have to remember that it wasn’t that long ago that I was battling every week just to even get to the track (laughs). We have a great crew, great support from everyone at Trackhouse and our partners, and that’s all you can ask for. I’m getting to live my dream everyday by driving the No. 1 Chevy for Trackhouse with a great group of people.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Larson on racing at Phoenix Raceway:

“I’m excited to go to Phoenix (Raceway) and hopefully have a good run. We were okay there (Phoenix Raceway) last year from what I remember. We were decent on the long run and not great on the short run. In the spring, we were good on the short run and not very good on the long run, so I don’t know what we will have going on there. Regardless, we’ve had speed this season. We are in the final four, so we’ve got a shot at the Championship.”

CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Daniels on racing at Phoenix Raceway:

“Our mindset is really to execute a good weekend. Starting with unloading on Friday, getting the car through tech and on track for practice. We really want to execute a good practice to get (Kyle) Larson’s Chevy comfortable. Of course, we want it to be fast. I think the best combination is going to be having a good car that has speed and good drivability. You’ve got to have a lot of versatility built into your car. We look to make good changes ahead of qualifying on Saturday, once we have a better idea of what is needed for race day. Our goal is to stay focused at each step along the way and hopefully that will set us up for a good day on Sunday.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1

What is the key to running well at Phoenix? Does the car need to turn well in the center of the corner and be good on exit?

“I would say the key to running well at Phoenix is just having grip. Obviously being able to roll the center of the corner. If you can have really good grip in your car where the car turns in the middle of the corner and then you can get the throttle down on exit that’s hugely important because that just makes up all your lap time.”

How critical are managing the restarts at Phoenix?

“Phoenix restarts are fun; they’re challenging but fun. You know you have that big, wide front straightaway where the dogleg is that you can go all the way to the flat down on the apron and be five, six, seven wide or whatever and then you have to funnel down into a two-wide turn. That gets a little dicey but you know it’s cool when you can run different lines and kind of be out of the crowd a little bit and make some passes on some restarts and get some positions on that. I’ve been fortunate to be fast on some restarts in years past and that kind of helps me get some spots right off the bat on a restart. And then you kind of settle in line and you go racing from there.”

CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1

This is a big weekend for you in the Truck Series, but as you look ahead to your final Cup Series start with LEGACY M.C., what are some of the biggest takeaways that you can bring into your first full-time season next year?

“I’m very excited, this is a big weekend I feel I’ve worked my whole career for. To be able to race in the Cup Series and know I’ll be in a Cup car full time after this weekend, but to also fight for a championship and do both in the same weekend is something I am very grateful and thankful for everyone that’s helped and pushed to get me here. It has been a great experience to be able to work with both LEGACY M.C. and Niece Motorsports this weekend and this year as a whole! We learned a lot this season and I am thankful knowing that I can have this experience heading into 2024, but am laser-focused on the task at hand.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT ALLWAYS REWARDS CAMARO ZL1

“Phoenix is a good track, obviously finishing out the season here, and we want to go out on a good note and have a strong run going into the off-season. Obviously, the guys competing in the championship will be tough to go up against, but I think overall we should have a decent day in Phoenix with our Allegiant Allways Rewards Chevrolet team, and then go into our offseason strong.”

CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST

Give an evaluation of how your season has gone.

“I definitely think that the back half of our season was better than the start, just with how far we’ve come as a group and what we’ve learned. I think that we have learned what we expect out of one another and the things that we want. I’m just excited that I’ve been able to work with this group of guys. I’m happy with how we’ve done things the last half of the year. I think that if we could start the season over, we would be playoff contenders and we would be going into Phoenix as a part of the Championship 4.”

Phoenix is a unique racetrack, do you like racing there?

“I do like Phoenix. I’m excited to go there in a KBM truck. It seems like every track that we’ve gone to has been significantly better than what I’ve had in previous years there. Phoenix is a cool track and I like racing it. I’m excited to see what it’s like in a KBM truck.

What does it take to have a fast truck at Phoenix?

“You have to have your truck turning good. You don’t want to be tight. My crew chief, Jimmy Villeneuve, has said that we haven’t been tight all year long, so I don’t expect it to be tight at Phoenix. I’m looking forward to it and excited about it.”

How do you feel being one of the drivers to race in the final race for KBM?

“I’ve definitely thought about it. I’m the last full-time KBM driver that there’s going to be at KBM. I just want to go out there and deliver a good race for KBM in the final race. I want to make the bossman and everyone else who has put their hard work, sweat, and tears into this proud. It’s my job to go out there and run well and win. “

CHRISTIAN ECKES, NO. 19 NAPA AUTOCARE SILVERADO RST

On entering the season finale at Phoenix:

“This race team and everyone at MHR deserved to be fighting for a championship this week, but we’re looking forward to another opportunity to race for another win. We’ve had a really strong year with three wins and making the run that we did in the playoffs. Our NAPA Auto Care team was really consistent with the speed we’ve shown all season and all playoffs. It’d be great to end the season on a strong note and get back to victory lane one more time heading into the offseason.”

GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST

Now that you’ve made it to Phoenix, what is it going to take to win the championship on Friday night?

“I’d say the biggest thing for our group is just don’t beat ourselves. We have had great trucks all year and there’s been winning speed at a good amount of races. I feel like even though we might not have been the best truck at Gateway, we were a top-three truck at the end of it, and when we turned around to Milwaukee, I feel that no question we had the best truck out there. Gateway and Milwaukee aren’t exactly like Phoenix, but there are some characteristics there that translate well between the three. We’re taking the same truck that we ran with at Milwaukee, and I don’t think that there’s been too much of a change in the truck package and from the racetrack as a whole to where we know what to expect. It’ll be the same tire, and our guys have been preparing so much for this race. I’m going into this weekend with the mentality of we need to win this race to secure the deal. And I am confident in our team that we will have a Champion Power Equipment Chevy that can contend on Friday night.”

How special would it be to send GMS Racing off by delivering them a championship in the team’s last race?

“That is certainly what everybody desires. I know for Jeff and I personally, we both feel like we owe a lot to Maury and Spencer Gallagher, Mike Beam, and Ron Booth. They have been a big part of my career and gave me my first big break in the ARCA Series back in 2014. But not only that, they’ve given so much to the series as a whole. They’ve been so good and have helped so many drivers, teams, and crew chiefs along the way and it would be very special to get them one last championship in their final race. We want to send them off the right way for sure, but at the end of the day the guys that we are racing against want it too. I feel like we are in a position with our organization and the speed of our trucks that if we do everything right, I think we can beat the other three guys at their best. That’s been our focus to control everything we can control on our end. Now if we stumble some and show up with a top-five truck, we might need some help. But that’s not the mentality we’re going into it with.”

RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST

As you look back on your rookie season, how would you assess how your year has gone?

“I think this year, full of trials and tribulations has been rocky and testing for us in the first half of the season. But I’d say that the back-half of the year has been really strong for us. We’ve been completing races and getting top-10s and gaining spots in points along the way. I’ve been improving a lot as a driver and as a young man. Hopefully we can have one last good weekend with GMS to have a send-off where we can compete for the win with our Wendell Scott Foundation team, and hopefully Grant (Enfinger) can bring home the championship for everybody.”

What are you going to miss the most about racing with GMS?

“The biggest thing I am going to miss about GMS Racing will be the people. I haven’t even been here for a full calendar year yet, but the relationships I’ve built outside of just strictly professional wise have been great. They’ve helped me with everything – working on my personal car, putting stuff together at my house, and supporting me in all of my races; whether that be at the Late Model track or at the dirt track, or even in my Xfinity Series races. I’ve learned that at GMS in particular, everybody here is a true racer, but at the same time it has all been one big family. And I will always be thankful for that.”

JAKE GARCIA, NO. 35 QUANTA SERVICES SILVERADO RST

On wrapping up his rookie season:

“It’s been a fun year and I’ve been able to get a lot of experience racing at all these tracks for the first time and seeing so many different situations. I have to thank everyone at MHR, our partners at Quanta Services and Adaptive One. After going to so many different tracks, it’s nice to finish the year at Phoenix since I was able to race there last year. We had a really fast Chevrolet at Gateway and Milwaukee earlier this year, both flat tracks, so hopefully that will translate to Phoenix this week so we can end the season on a positive note.”

DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 GMS RACING SILVERADO RST

What has been your favorite moment about racing with GMS in the three years you have been here?

“My favorite memory with GMS Racing is probably from when we won at Berlin Raceway in the ARCA Series. Either that or when we finished third last year at Daytona. Both were great memories for me. Berlin was really cool; we dominated the whole race and I remember Chad Bryant trying to teach me how to do a burnout over the radio. I remember banging it off the rev limiter and I had already unplugged my radio, and he was screaming at me to shift to second gear. I didn’t look like I was very experienced in the burnout department, but that was just a cool memory that I had of that win at Berlin.”

As you look towards next season, what have you learned this year that can prepare you for your second year in trucks?

“Man, just having the experience of running 23 truck races is going to be huge. Hopefully we will have success next year. Having Grant as a teammate this year and being able to lean off him as well as Rajah with both of us being rookies was very important. We didn’t have the year that we wanted, but definitely learned a lot and gained a bunch of valuable experience that can help our journey to win some races next year.”

JACK WOOD, NO. 51 RUBBIN’ IS RACING SILVERADO RST

You showed speed in the ARCA race earlier this year at Phoenix. Does that excite you for this race?

“When you go to a place that you’ve run well at, it gets you excited about going back. Of all the tracks on the Truck Series schedule, Phoenix is the track that I’ve been to the most. It was close to home growing up and I got the chance to race there in an ARCA West car a couple times with my family. Of all the races on the schedule, I’ve probably looked forward to this one the most. Obviously, with this being the last race under the KBM banner, it has motivated me more to go out and get the last win in the last race for the organization. I’m excited about going there, our sim stuff has gone well and we’ve had speed there in the past as an organization.”

Will doing double duty and getting extra track time driving the ARCA car benefit you this weekend?

“I think it will help. I will end up with around 100 minutes of practice. When I’ve ran the ARCA car before a truck race it has helped knock the rust off and helps me fire off better on the short run in the truck. I’m lucky to be able to get in the No. 28 ARCA car, I think we will have a good shot at it there and hopefully it will be a good confidence builder going into the truck race that night.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2023 STATISTICS:

Wins: 17

Poles: 8

Laps Led: 3,379

Top-five finishes: 74

Top-10 finishes: 146

Stage wins: 25

· Ross Chastain – 5 (Daytona), (Auto Club x2), (Dover), (Darlington)

· William Byron – 8 (Las Vegas x2), (Phoenix), (COTA), (Richmond), (Dover), (Charlotte), (Watkins Glen)

· Kyle Larson – 8 (Phoenix), (Bristol Dirt), (Pocono), (Kansas), (Texas), (Las Vegas x2), (Homestead)

· Chase Elliott – 2 (Talladega), (Charlotte RC)

· Kyle Busch – 2 (WWTR), (Sonoma)

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 850 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 742

Laps led to date: 248,923

Top-five finishes to date: 4,295

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,858

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,184 Chevrolet: 850 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 828 Ford: 728 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 180





About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.