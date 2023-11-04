GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 17TH

FINISH: 6TH

POINTS: 2ND

Post-Race Quote: Grant, I want to tell you, both Ben Rhodes and Rich Lusches thanked you for racing them clean in that last part of the race. As you replay the last lap, what could you have done different?

“I don’t know. It was just the original green-white-checkered there where we went four wide; Ben gassed it up there on the bottom and drove us and the No. 19 and tore up our truck and we had to restart from 22nd. That’s kind of what ended our run. You know, obviously we got close there at the end. I don’t know, maybe if he didn’t have such a run down the back straightaway, but I needed to get under him to make that pass.

Yeah, I don’t know. It’s a shame that the championship came down to a race like that with 15 green-white-checkers there or whatever it was right there with 30 laps extra. I feel like we did everything we could to win this race there and kind of got used up right there. Championship racing, and it’s just incredibly unfortunate to end GMS Racing like this. I really felt like we had that championship in grasp, and to be honest with you, I don’t know if I would have done anything different. Just wasn’t meant to be.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 9TH

FINISH: 12TH

POINTS: 16TH

Post-Race Quote: Twelfth place in the last race of GMS as a team. What are the emotions right now?

“Yeah, I’m kind of relieved to salvage a twelfth there, it was a really tough night for our Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado. Not having a great first pit stop to being back in the junk and getting some damage there and just fighting and having a gritty day. I looked up and said, ‘Man, Grant’s in a really good spot.’ and then, you know, it just didn’t work out. And hearing after the race what happened, it’s pretty (unfortunate) how that went down for him. I looked up and thought he was almost going to get it, so I’m kind of bummed for him and everyone at GMS because I thought he had a really good shot. Focus for me goes to tomorrow.”

What’s the attitude been at the shop with the team coming to a close?

“It’s been really energetic, you know? Everyone has been putting forth the effort towards Grant to get him and Mike and Maury another championship and get Grant his first. He’s a really deserving driver and a really deserving man, and he’s just a great guy. He does the things to be successful, and I was really hoping it would work out today.”

And how much of a stepping stone has this team been to you?

“Yeah, I mean I made my mistakes this year and really learned a lot, and tried to put together clean races. I feel like finishing 16th in points is not indicative of the speed I’ve had this year and the promise I’ve shown, so with my next year plans still up in the air, hopefully it parlays into something.”

And lastly, you’re racing a Hendrick car tomorrow, how are you feeling going into that one?

“Well, I’m about to get some pasta from Olive Garden and go to bed, so that’s really it.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Race To Stop Suicide Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 22ND

FINISH: 32ND

POINTS: 18TH

Post-Race Quote: Daniel, this was the last race with GMS Racing. What were some of your favorite memories with GMS that you’ve had?

“Man, it was so cool to be here for the last three years. I’m so proud of what we accomplished as far as what I did as well as what GMS did as a whole. To have two championships, and I’m going to be nice and say we should have three tonight if everybody on the racetrack would have used their heads. You know, Grant did a great job. But what Maury Gallagher and especially Mike Beam built, since they started with Spencer (Gallagher), and running that No. 23 for Spencer Clark, and coming from racing at the Bullring to now what has turned into a competitive Cup team is very cool. I’m proud to be a part of, it’s very sad that it is shutting down, but everybody is looking forward to new opportunities and we won’t forget what happened with GMS.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.