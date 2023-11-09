The Fender Play Review You Should Read

Although there are many guitar training modules on the market, there are many that just aren’t up to par. They can promise training and end up not delivering on the assurance.

Enter Fender. An amazing platform built for folks who want to learn an instrument, by the company that’s made its legendary mark on the music scene. Play is a guided online learning program for novice and intermediate guitarists that includes bite-sized sessions.

This offers a learning path centered on your objectives and musical inclinations, with hundreds of educational videos and hands-on activities. As noted in this Fender Play Review, the curriculum is structured so that you can start something new after only a few short sessions, whether it’s a talent, a recognized riff, or a whole song.

The program uses high-quality 4K multi-camera video production with split-screen and over-the-shoulder viewpoints to create a unique and important learning experience. Practice Mode and Feedback Mode enable you to play along with background tracks while also receiving real-time feedback on your progress.

New musicians will be questioned about their instrument, playing level, and preferred style. Play creates a customized learning path based on your responses. The route takes you step by step from the fundamentals of learning to use to the abilities and techniques that comprise the particular style you are interested in.

Your Path is made up of many Levels of guided curriculum depending on your instrument and stylistic choices. After beginning a trial or subscription, you’ll be given questions to select your Path: which instrument you like (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass, or ukulele), and the style you want to start with if you pick guitar or bass.

Play creates a unique learning Path based on your responses. The Path takes you step by step from the fundamentals of learning to play to the abilities and methods that comprise the particular style you’ve chosen.

If you don’t like your path or you’ve decided to go in a different direction or maybe just want to learn more than one instrument at a time, that’s ok too! You may move between Paths (Instruments & Styles) at any moment, and your progress will be saved across any Paths you work on.

If you’ve ever wanted to play guitar, all you need is your guitar and a pick. Feeling electric? Bust out the amp and Fender Play can help you incorporate new tones into your sound.

For ukelele fans, only a concert, soprano, or tenor ukulele is needed. No awkward book pages to turn. The Play videos are a great way to learn at your own pace and to practice what you’ve learned.

If bass guitar is more your style, Play has an entire line of beginner and intermediate lessons for you as well. You’ll need either your electric bass and an amp, or an acoustic bass guitar. A strap may be super useful while you’re learning.

There are four types of lessons in Play: chords, riffs, skills and exercises, and song lessons. Click here to read more about chords. Designed to help give you useful information in bite sized pieces, each lesson is quick and short, so it doesn’t overwhelm you. In less than 10 minutes of lessons a day, you’ll be playing your guitar in no time.

As you progress, Fender Play tracks your progress. On Fender Play, there are two ways to view your progress through the courses and lessons.

Progress bars through Fender Play

Green course & lesson highlights

Progress Bars

Progress bars can be found throughout Fender Play. They are available on the Level, Lesson, and Course screens and give users a general idea of how far they have progressed through each one and the course and level progress bars can be seen on My Path.

Level Completion

The Level progress bar will begin to fill in as you complete Courses, giving an approximate sense of how many courses in a level have been completed so far. The folks showing you how it’s done are specially trained and have lots of experience. Fender Play educators play an important role in the instructional design process.

They are certified and competent teachers with several years of expertise. The Fender Play teaching technique is taught to all teachers with the purpose of imparting the most important skills and ideas for learning.

Fender collaborates closely with a team of advisers that includes seasoned teachers, faculty members, and PhDs from USC’s (https://www.usc.edu/) Thornton School of Music and Hollywood’s Musician’s Institute. They also continually test their courses with actual players and gather user input on a regular basis to enhance their approach.

You can also take Fender Play anywhere you go. You can access your lessons on your computer, tablet, and mobile phone via the Google Play Store and the Apple Store, or you can watch directly on your TV through those platforms.