GETTRX NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF PRO STOCK AND PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE ALL-STAR CALLOUT BONUS RACES

The GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout set for Chicago, with GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle NHRA All-Star Callout to follow in Sonoma

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 11, 2023) – NHRA officials announced a multi-year agreement today that GETTRX, powered by Global Electronic Technology and the fastest name in credit card processing, has been named the title sponsor for the NHRA All-Star Callout specialty races in both Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, starting with the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

The exciting bonus races feature a unique callout format, pitting eight standouts against each other with big money and bragging rights on the line in both Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

The GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout will take place on Saturday, May 18 as part of the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago.

In the two-wheeled category, the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout happens on Saturday, July 27 at Sonoma Raceway as part of the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Combined, the total purse for both specialty races will be nearly $140,000.

“GETTRX is proud of our increased presence with the NHRA,” GETTRX Founder and CEO Steve Bryson said. “We see this as a natural progression. The GETTRX All-Star Callouts reward drivers for being aggressive and celebrate the teams by putting them in the spotlight and giving them a unique prize to race for. In many ways this is no different than how we reward our teammates, the companies that trust us to handle their payment processing, with exceptional service, competitive processing rates and advanced technology.”

This season, Camrie Caruso won the Pro Stock All-Star Callout in Chicago, getting past a loaded lineup that included a matchup with Aaron Stanfield in the final round. Gaige Herrera closed out his dominant double-up weekend in Sonoma with a victory in the Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout, defeating Angie Smith in the championship round of the specialty race.

In 2024, the stakes will be even higher thanks to the Callout sponsorship from GETTRX, adding even more intensity to the thrilling one-day specialty race. It makes for a thrilling highlight to the race weekends in Chicago and Sonoma, with competitors earning qualifying points throughout the year and next year to qualify for the eight-person field.

From there, the top-seeded racer will get the first selection to call out their first-round opponent, with the callouts going down the line until the first-round matchups are set. Then, the competitor who makes the quickest winning run will select their semifinal opponent, locking in the other matchup as well. With the selections taking place the previous day in front of the fans, it adds a must-see dynamic to the race weekend.

“The All-Star Callout events have added such an interesting aspect to our specialty races and it’s exciting to announce GETTRX as the title sponsor for our Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. “GETTRX has shown such tremendous passion for NHRA drag racing and a willingness to be involved in the sport in different ways, and this is a great way for them to showcase their brand and also offer their support to our incredible racers in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.”

GETTRX was founded by Bryson nearly 30 years ago and has soared to the forefront of the FinTech space. The company has earned a strong reputation of supporting its clients and fostering a family-first attitude. GETTRX also works closely with a number of NHRA teams and has seen the benefits of working with the NHRA.

“GETTRX continues to see incredible value in drag racing,” GETTRX President Scott Byson said. “Our partnerships with U.S. Nationals winner Matt Hartford and Hector Arana, Jr. provide us a platform to show racing and automotive businesses what other industry leaders have long known: Trust GETTRX with your merchant support needs, and you’ll always have a friendly team to back you up. Winning in business is no different than winning in racing, it’s all about the team you’ve built working together. We know we’ve assembled the best team at GETTRX.”

For more information on GETTRX, visit www.GETTRX.com. For more information about the NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About GETTRX

GETTRX, powered by Global Electronic Technology, offers state-of-the-art payment processing solutions for businesses across the United States. A company rooted in ecommerce, GETTRX was at the forefront of the online shopping boom and has relationships with some of the top ecommerce platforms in the world. With a full team of processing and technology experts based in Torrance, Calif., GETTRX has solutions to help improve any business model, with a proprietary platform suited for any business vertical. For more information, visit www.GETTRX.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 43 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.campingworld.com.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown™ and Top Fuel Harley Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 120 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.