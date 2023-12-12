Enfinger joins CR7 Motorsports on multi-year Truck Series basis, beginning in 2024

Grant Enfinger will be joining forces with CR7 Motorsports to pilot the No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado RST on a multiyear basis, beginning in the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

The news comes as the 38-year-old Enfinger from Fairhope, Alabama, is coming off his seventh full-time campaign in the Truck Series, where he piloted GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet to three victories, a pole, nine top-five results, 13 top-10 results, 232 laps led and an average-finishing result of 9.0 throughout the 23-race schedule. After qualifying for the 2023 Playoffs and making the Championship 4 cutline, Enfinger finished in sixth place during the finale at Phoenix Raceway and in a career-best runner-up in the final driver’s standings. The finale would also mark his final race with GMS Racing, which ceased all NASCAR operations at season’s end and initially left Enfinger without a ride for the 2024 season.

The move marks a reunion for CR7 Motorsports and Enfinger, both of whom joined forces for nine Truck events in 2021 and two ARCA Menards Series events this past season. During the nine-race Truck stint, Enfinger’s best result with the team was a fourth-place run at Circuit of the Americas in May.

“I feel like we have all the right pieces in place,” Enfinger said. “With Chevrolet’s help and support, we were able to put this together and have the resources it takes to truly win races and contend for championships.”

Enfinger, a former champion of the ARCA Menards Series (2015) with 16 career victories, made his inaugural presence in the Truck Series at his home track, Talladega Superspeedway, in October 2010. Since then, the Alabama native, who spent four seasons (2010-12 & 2016) competing in the series on a part-time basis before graduating to a full-time role in 2017, proceeded to claim 10 career victories in the series along with six poles, 58 top-five results, 102 top-10 results, 1,131 laps led and an average-finishing result of 10.4 through 173 Truck career starts. Other accomplishments made by Enfinger within the series include qualifying for the Playoffs five times, making the Championship 4 cutline twice (2020 & 2023) and winning the 2019 Truck Series Regular Season Championship.

With CR7 Motorsports forming an alliance with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Grant County Mulch and Champion Power Equipment will be serving as primary partners for the organization, with the latter sponsoring Enfinger’s No. 9 entry.

In addition, veteran Michael Shelton will be serving as the team’s general manager while veteran Jeff Stankiewicz will be serving as Enfinger’s crew chief for the 2024 season. The move reunites Enfinger with Stankiewicz, the 2020 Truck Series championship-winning crew chief who spent the previous two seasons as crew chief for Sheldon Creed in the Xfinity Series and achieved both the 2015 ARCA title and a Truck Series victory at Talladega in 2016 with Enfinger.

“When the opportunity came along, I knew that Grant was the perfect choice,” Codie Rohrbaugh, team owner of CR7 Motorsports, said. “With our efforts to elevate our racing program in 2024, I am confident in what Grant will bring to the team.”

“I am expecting growing pains, but I also foresee performance from the beginning,” Enfinger added. “I can’t say thank you enough to everyone that made this happen. Especially Codie and the entire Grant County Mulch family and everyone at Champion Power Equipment. I am extremely excited about this next chapter in my career and couldn’t be more happy about my decision.”

With his plans for next season set, Enfinger’s first full-time Craftsman Truck Series campaign with CR7 Motorsports commences at Daytona International Speedway for the Fresh From Florida 250. The event is scheduled to occur on February 16, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.