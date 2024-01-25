LUCAS OIL AND NHRA PARTNERSHIP CONTINUES WITH MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 25, 2024) – NHRA officials announced today that Lucas Oil Products, the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, have signed a long-term extension to continue as the sponsor of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and “Official Oil of NHRA.”

It continues a premier and lasting partnership between the NHRA and Lucas Oil, one that has been in place for more than two decades. Lucas Oil has been a cornerstone and all-encompassing partner of NHRA and will continue a relationship that was started nearly 25 years ago.

“Lucas Oil has been an integral part of the NHRA for nearly a quarter of a century, and I am proud to announce a new, long-term extension with this remarkable organization,” said Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing for Lucas Oil. “This has always been one of our most cherished motorsports relationships because of the NHRA’s amazing history and its remarkable fanbase. Our sponsorship of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Antron Brown, and at other levels throughout the NHRA reflects our deep dedication to drag racing and the entire motorsports community. We have witnessed some incredible growth in this sport, and I firmly believe 2024 will be one of the most exciting seasons in NHRA’s history.”

As well as its longtime title sponsorship of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which stars the best and most decorated sportsman competitors in drag racing, and its status as “Official Oil of NHRA,” Lucas Oil will also continue as the title rights sponsor of the popular Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway and the historic Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. The Winternationals will take place for the 64th time, while the annual stop in Brainerd celebrates its 42nd year in 2024.

Lucas Oil’s partnership with NHRA also extends to naming rights at legendary Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, which plays host to the world’s most prestigious drag race, the NHRA U.S. Nationals, which holds its 70th annual race this year.

Further showcasing the company’s longtime support in NHRA Championship Drag Racing, Lucas Oil is also a partner for top teams in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, including three-time Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown.

Throughout its partnership with NHRA, Lucas Oil has also worked closely with drivers and race teams to develop specialized motor oil, gear oil and fuel treatments for racing, which has led to the creation of several top-selling products. Each product under the Lucas Oil banner is designed to withstand extreme heat and friction, delivering reliable and standout performance in the process.

“We’re thrilled to continue this partnership with Lucas Oil, which has shown an incredible commitment to NHRA drag racing for more than 20 years,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “The entire Lucas family has played a pivotal role for many race teams and drivers across the NHRA and we’re excited for this relationship to continue well into the future.”

The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series schedule was previously announced and includes a comprehensive list of races, including 45 divisional events and 22 regional events. The 2024 season opens on Feb. 16-17 at Orlando Speed World Dragway and concludes Nov. 7-10 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. More than 40 of those events will be broadcast for free on NHRA.tv and the NHRA YouTube channel, with the full broadcast schedule to be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about Lucas Oil, visit www.lucasoil.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of products in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.