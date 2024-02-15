Mandy Chick Ready to Kick Off Season at Daytona

DE SOTO, Kan. (02/15/24) – After a successful four-race slate last year, Mandy Chick is set to begin her 2024 campaign with the ARCA Menards Series Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday.

Chick turned in an impressive fifth-place result in the 2023 edition of the event – her first-ever superspeedway race. She started 25th on the grid but navigated tight packs in the draft and vaulted forward 20 spots on the famed 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida. This year, the 22-year-old De Soto, Kansas, native is looking to again deliver a head-turning performance and be up front when the checkered flag flies.

Chick has already found success at the World Center of Racing this season; she rounded out the ARCA Menards Series test session at Daytona in January sitting in P2.

“Daytona is one of my favorite tracks – it has so much history and character,” Chick said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to race there.”

Chick will again be behind the wheel of her family-owned No. 74 Chevrolet SS in her ARCA Menards Series efforts throughout 2024. In addition to her duties behind the wheel, Chick is finishing her senior year at Terre Haute, Indiana’s Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology where she majors in mechanical engineering. She also remains the president of her Tri Delta sorority chapter.

“I am so thankful for the awesome people who support me, from my family and sorority sisters all the way to my dedicated marketing partners,” Chick said. “We had much success at Daytona last year and learned a lot! I can’t wait to continue the momentum this weekend.”

At Daytona, Chick’s support comes from JRC, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance Systems, Dynamic Drivelines, Aero Race Wheels, Day Construction, Pro Fab Headers & Exhaust, Whirlwind Ranch and Victory 23 Designs.

The Daytona ARCA 200 gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 17. Television coverage is on FOX Sports 1 and the FOX Sports App. The radio broadcast is available on the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

More information on Mandy Chick can be found at www.mandychick.com.