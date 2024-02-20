Kyle Busch To Wheel Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevy Silverado

Five-Race Schedule on Tap for Two-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champ

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 20, 2024) – Two-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Kyle Busch will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) races in 2024, beginning with Saturday’s FR8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In addition to this weekend’s 130-lap tilt at the ultra-fast 1.54-mile quad oval, Busch – the NCTS all-time wins leader – will handle the team’s driving chores at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3/1), Bristol Motor Speedway (3/16), Texas Motor Speedway (4/12) and Darlington Raceway (5/10).

Busch is the full-time driver of Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NCS.

Group 1001 will serve as the No. 7 Chevy’s primary sponsor this weekend and again next Friday night at Busch’s home track in Las Vegas.

Prior to the 2024 season, Spire Motorsports purchased the assets of Kyle Busch Motorsports, including its race shop and chassis business Rowdy Manufacturing.

“Even before I was an owner, I always enjoyed racing in the Truck Series, so I’m thankful to Jeff (Dickerson), T.J. (Puchyr) and everyone at Spire Motorsports for the opportunity to compete in the five races that I’m allowed to do each season,” said Busch. “A lot of the employees from KBM transitioned over to Spire, and I’ll be working with (Brian) Pattie and the same group that I had last year, so while it’ll be a little bittersweet not having a KBM decal on the front of the truck and a 51 on the side, I know that I’ll be getting in the best equipment in the series. Once I’m behind the wheel, it’ll look and feel like home and just like always, my only goal will be to add more banners in the shop!”

Busch is one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR’s modern history. The Las Vegas native advanced to the Championship 4 for the NCS in five consecutive seasons from 2015-2019 and has won some of NASCAR’s most prestigious races, including the Brickyard 400 (2015 and 2016), Southern 500 (2008) and Coca-Cola 600 (2018). Busch enters the 2024 season with 63 wins in NASCAR’s premier series and is one of only two active multi-time champions.

In addition to his two NCS titles, he won the 2009 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) championship and is the all-time wins leader in that series (102) as well as the NCTS (64). Busch also ranks first all-time among Truck Series drivers with an average finish of 6.4 and second all-time with 7,787 laps led.

Busch has made 55 starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series. In 28 races in NCS competition, the 38-year-old father of two has logged two wins, nine top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. His resume includes three NXS wins in 14 starts, 10 top fives and 11 top 10s. In 13 NCTS races at the iconic Hampton., Ga., venue, Busch has compiled six wins, nine top-five and 10 top-10 showings.

“We’re very fortunate and thankful to have great partners like Group 1001 who allow us to be creative and put the best talent behind the wheel while we chase a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owner’s championship,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Kyle Busch is a generational talent and I’ve been fortunate enough to witness so many of his accomplishments first-hand. It means a lot to everyone at Spire Motorsports, including everyone who stayed after the sale, to have Kyle in our truck this season. And, it means a great deal to me personally, for us to make this happen.”

The FR8 208 from Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, Feb. 24, beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The second of 23 NCTS races on the 2024 schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Group 1001 …

Group 1001 is a collective that empowers companies to create positive growth. Our insurance and annuities are easy to understand and accessible to all. Our online investing platform gives individuals control over their savings. Our technology and innovation help companies succeed. And our strategic partnerships bring people together through education and sports.

As of September 30, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of $59.8 billion. It comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, Clear Spring Life and Annuity Company, and RVI Group.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 20, 2023, when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.