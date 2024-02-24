Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCTS Atlanta 1 Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

FR8 208 | Saturday, February 24, 2024

Ford Finishing Positions:

2nd – Ty Majeski

12th – Lawless Alan

13th – Matt Crafton

16th – Jake Garcia

21st – Keith McGee

24th – Layne Riggs

25th – Mason Maggio

29th – Ben Rhodes

30th – Conner Jones

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Farm Paint/Curb Records Ford F-150 – HOW DO YOU FEEL THOSE LAST 10 LAPS BEING BEHIND KYLE BUSCH AND NO TEAMMATES BEHIND YOU TO HELP? “It’s a tough spot. You’re playing with runs and timing. When you drag the brake and try to build the run to try to put him in a spot where he’s got to block. I did what I wanted to do. I got to his bumper down the backstretch and it was in my hands to make the move. He blocked the bottom so I faded right to try to get to his quarter panel. If the 11 could have gone with me, we probably could have won the race, but it just didn’t work out that way.”

HOW MANY DIFFERENT OPTIONS DID YOU HAVE THERE? “Not many. I was just afraid if I backed up to try and get a run to the 11 I felt they would try and hang me because I knew they had two teammates – it was the 11 and the 17 together. I don’t know. Looking back at it, Corey said after the race he was gonna go with me, but I wasn’t communicated that. I just didn’t want to risk it. I did what I wanted to do. I got to Kyle’s bumper down the backstretch, just playing with runs the last eight or nine laps, knowing that I could get to him and how I had to time it to get to him, but obviously he was gonna play blocker, which you have to do. I got to his bumper and probably needed a little bit more help from Corey and it just didn’t work out.”

BUT SECOND IS A GOOD DAY, RIGHT? “Yeah, it was a good day. At one point we were like 20th getting passed by trucks with all kinds of damage. We were so loose in the back. We made one really good call on the cone and went from like 16th, if I would have chose the top I would have restarted 16th and instead I restarted third and I was able to get to the lead and hold that track position.”