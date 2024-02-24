Lochie Hughes Joins Turn 3 Motorsport for 2024 USF Pro 2000 Championship

F4 US Champion and USF2000 second runner up set for USF Pro 2000 debut

Lochie Hughes will drive the #44 Turn 3 Motorsport USF Pro 2000 car in 2024

Mundelein, Ill. (February 24, 2024) – Australian driver Lochie Hughes has signed with multi-race winning team Turn 3 Motorsport for his rookie debut in the USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Continental Tire. The talented young Aussie has composed an impressive résumé over the past two seasons; in 2022, Hughes was crowned the F4 US Champion with six wins, two pole positions, and 10 podiums, and in 2023, he finished third in the USF2000 Championship with four wins, two pole positions, and four additional podiums.

In his USF2000 debut on the streets of St. Petersburg last year, the 21-year-old rookie claimed the first pole position and subsequent win of the season followed by another podium finish in Race 2, leaving the weekend with the championship lead in hand.

In preparation for the 2024 season, Hughes tested with Turn 3 Motorsport this month at Yacademy’s Winter Test program at Sebring International Raceway—where he posted the fastest overall time—and at Carolina Motorsports Park for a private team test this week ahead of official Spring Training with the USF Pro Championships next week at NOLA Motorsports Park.

44 Lochie Hughes // USF Pro 2000

“I’m very excited to be joining Turn 3 Motorsport for the 2024 USF Pro 2000 season,” said Hughes. “We’ve been testing this month to prepare for the season which has gone really well so far. Turn 3 has a very strong program in place and has won a lot of races in the past, so I’m looking forward to getting the season underway in St. Petersburg soon.”

“Lochie is a driver we have really enjoyed watching over the past few seasons,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “He has always had raw speed, and his results have proven that. To have this caliber of driver in our program for the 2024 season will only help drive the entire team forward. We have been enjoying our short time working together so far, but the serious stuff is about to start, and we are all fully focused on maximizing the season. I can’t wait to get going for an exciting season with all of our drivers.”

Lochie Hughes tests at Carolina Motorsports Park in preparation for 2024 season

Hughes will drive the #44 USF Pro 2000 car for Turn 3 Motorsport in 2024. With Hughes’ addition to the team, Turn 3 Motorsport will solidify a five car program in the 2024 USF Pro 2000 Championship with drivers Adam Fitzgerald (#2), Danny Dyszelski (#3), Tyke Durst (#33), Lochie Hughes (#44), and Ethan Ho (#68).

The championship will consist of eight events and 18 races across North America with the season opener kicking off in St. Petersburg, Florida from March 8-10.

About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. Founded and managed by racecar driver and coach Peter Dempsey, T3M is focused on professional service, team member growth, and high-level performance across multiple racing series.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport attracted attention out of the gate by winning the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.

In 2022, T3M showed its strength and teamwork by achieving a podium, win, and/or pole at 7 of the 9 events on the Road to Indy calendar with rookie drivers Josh Green, Jonathan Browne, and Christian Weir each earning the aforementioned results across two different series (USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000).

In 2023, T3M tied for the most amount of wins in the USF Pro 2000 season with drivers Michael d’Orlando and Christian Brooks earning a total of five wins for the team. The team also earned seven pole positions, the most of any other team, and finished second overall in the Team Championship.