Toyota Racing – NCS Atlanta Post-Race Report – 02.25.24

WALLACE STARTS SEASON WITH BACK-TO-BACK TOP-FIVE FINISHES

Two Toyota Top-10’s in the NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta

ATLANTA (February 25, 2024) – Bubba Wallace led Toyota with a fifth-place finish in a wild NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday evening. Wallace, along with many of his Toyota teammates, were involved in a lap two multi-car accident, but the 23XI Racing driver moved back through the field to earn back-to-back top-five finishes to start the season for the first time in his career.

Ty Gibbs added another Toyota inside the top-10, bringing home his Toyota Camry XSE in the 10th spot. Gibbs had to battle back from damage and made a stellar save on his way to his first top-10 finish of the season.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race 2 of 36 – 400.4 miles, 260 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Daniel Suarez*

2nd, Ryan Blaney*

3rd, Kyle Busch*

4th, Austin Cindric*

5th, BUBBA WALLACE

10th, TY GIBBS

12th, MARTIN TRUEX, JR.

21st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

23rd, DENNY HAMLIN

25th, ERIK JONES

30th, TYLER REDDICK

34th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 MoneyLion Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How would you describe that race and crazy finish?

“Yeah, shout out to Daniel (Suarez). Know he needed that. He’s been in that situation before, so nice to see him rise to the occasion. What a day. I’m so glad we’re done with superspeedway racing for a while. The mental toll it takes on you, to just making sure you make the right move for 260 laps, including the race last week too, is a lot. Team did a great job. I put us behind with that speeding penalty on pit road. Never gave up, though. Came from the back. Enjoying where we’re at right now. Just can’t get complacent. We get to go race the next couple weeks and really got to dig deep and figure out where we need to be better. I thought we had a fifth-place car and came home fifth. We checked all the things off, I just got to stop making mistakes and give ourselves a shot.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

A wild race and you had to battle through so much to score a top-10. Can you describe what the race was like from the drivers’ seat?

“It was a pretty eventful day for us. I kind of got shuffled out a good bit and got some damage but ended up finishing well. I appreciate all of the hard work from my 54 Monster Energy Toyota crew, and now we go to (Las) Vegas.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.