USANA to Sponsor Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 27, 2024) – USANA, a leader in global nutrition and the Official Supplement Provider for Spire Motorsports, will serve as the primary sponsor for Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS).

USANA has been an active partner with Spire Motorsports since 2021 and the Pennzoil 400 will mark the first time the award-winning nutritional supplement provider will be showcased in the primary position aboard LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevy.

“More professional and Olympic athletes trust USANA than any other nutritional supplement in the world and partnering with Spire Motorsports was a no brainer for us,” said Brent Neidig, USANA Chief Commercial Officer. “The training that goes into being a professional driver is intense. These drivers are elite athletes and have to be at the top of their game mentally and physically to be able to control the speed and weight of these cars and require proper nutrition to perform at their best. We look forward to cheering their drivers on and seeing the number 7 car representing USANA on the track this weekend.”

In 12 previous starts at 1.5-mile Las Vegas oval, LaJoie has logged five top-20 finishes, including a series/venue-best 15th-place effort in March 2022. He’s completed 2,881 of 3,221 (89.4 percent) of the laps contested over that stretch and earned a 24.8 average finish. In the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) most recent visit to LVMS, LaJoie started 28th and finished 19th.

The Concord, N.C., native is currently 12th in the NCS championship point standings following the first two races of the season. LaJoie finished fourth in the Daytona 500 and overcame late-race damage last weekend to finish 13th at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“It always makes us proud when we can see a partnership grow,” said Spire Motorsports president Doug Duchardt. “Our friends at USANA started working with our hockey properties and quickly saw the value and opportunity for brand recognition with Corey and our No. 7 NASCAR Cup Series team. Corey is an avid fitness enthusiast and very particular about what he puts in his body so this expanded partnership with USANA couldn’t be a more perfect fit.”

The Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, March 3, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The third of 36 races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About USANA …

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest-quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it’s a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA’s sustainability efforts here.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 20, 2023, when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.