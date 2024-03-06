TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Phoenix Raceway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Arizona

March 9-10, 2024

CHEVROLET REMAINS UNDEFEATED IN NASCAR CUP SERIES, TRUCK SERIES

With three consecutive tripleheader weekends complete, Chevrolet’s drivers and teams have made a strong and early statement across NASCAR’s three national series. The Bowtie brand has earned victories in eight of the nine points-paying events in the NASCAR national ranks this season – remaining undefeated in both the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).

In the Cup Series:

Kyle Larson became the third Team Chevy driver to reach victory lane this season – posting a near dominate performance in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 en route to the win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 31-year-old California native swept the stage wins and led an impressive 181 laps in the 267-lap event to extend Chevrolet’s win streak to three-straight in NASCAR’s premier series. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron and fellow Team Chevy driver Daniel Suarez have also each earned a victory and a playoff berth this season.

A victory in Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500 would not only extend Chevrolet’s win streak to four-straight this season, but also match its season-opening win record from 2023. In NASCAR’s Modern Era (1972-2024), a manufacturer has swept a season’s first four races on five different occasions with Chevrolet owning four of those feats (1995, 2001, 2010, 2023).

In the Truck Series:

Rev Racing and Spire Motorsports have proved to be a force to be reckoned with this season – driving Chevrolet to three-straight trips to victory lane in the NCTS. Most recently, Team Chevy’s Rajah Caruth earned his first career NCTS victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – just two days after landing full-season support from HENDRICKCARS.COM. Team Chevy’s Nick Sanchez and Kyle Busch have also each earned a NCTS win this season to keep Chevrolet undefeated as the series heads into its first off-weekend of the season.

﻿This year marks the second time in Chevrolet’s history in the NCTS to win the first three races of a season – last accomplishing the feat in the series’ inaugural season (1995) when the manufacturer claimed eight consecutive victories.



BOWTIE BRIGADE BOOSTING IN EARLY-SEASON SUCCESS

While three-for-three in NASCAR’s top division, Chevrolet’s undefeated win record is also accompanied by strong results across the Chevrolet camp this season. In just three points-paying races, Chevrolet’s six full-time organizations have already earned at least one top-10 finish – further proving the continued growth and strength within each organization under the Chevrolet banner.

“It’s been a solid start to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season with three consecutive wins,” said Jim Campbell, General Motors U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports. “In addition, each Chevrolet team has already earned a top-10 finish in the first three Cup Series races. The early on-track performance is a result of the preparation and execution by our drivers and teams, while working closely with Chevrolet’s NASCAR Competition Engineering group.”

﻿Two Chevrolet teams have claimed victories in the series’ first three events, including Hendrick Motorsports with two (William Byron and Kyle Larson) and Trackhouse Racing with one (Daniel Suarez). Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch has been a stout contender each weekend – highlighted by a third-place result in the photo-finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recorded his season-best finish of sixth at Atlanta Motor Speedway, while also scoring valuable stage points in two of the series’ three races this season. In similar fashion, AJ Allmendinger put Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 in prime track position in Stage Two of the Daytona 500 – scoring top-10 stage points en route to a sixth-place finish in the ‘Great American Race’. Spire Motorsports also recorded its season-best finish at Daytona International Speedway courtesy of Corey LaJoie’s fourth-place result. The No. 7 Camaro ZL1 driver has also collected stage points in two events, including Daytona and Las Vegas.



DEFENDING IN THE DESERT

Chevrolet returns to Phoenix Racing with a series-leading 27 NASCAR Cup Series victories – two of which came after a Team Chevy sweep last season courtesy of wins by William Byron (March) and Ross Chastain (November).

The series’ first stop at the one-mile Arizona oval in 2023 saw Byron drive his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 to the victory – the second of his series-leading, and career-best, six wins on the season. The 26-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native returned to Phoenix Raceway for his first-career appearance in the series’ Championship Four – ultimately ending the season with a fourth-place finish in the race and a third-place finish in the final points standings.

Despite narrowly missing a spot in the NCS Championship Four, Chastain still left Phoenix Raceway with a trophy after taking the win in the series’ season-finale. The victory – his second of the season and fourth all-time in NASCAR’s premier series – made Chastain the first non-championship contender to win the season-finale race since the inception of the current playoff format in 2014.



CAREER WEEKEND FOR CARUTH

Rajah Caruth had a weekend to remember at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – driving his No. 71 Spire Motorsports Silverado RST to his first career pole win before ultimately claiming the victory to become a first-time winner in the NASCAR national ranks. Caruth – a former graduate of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program – has been behind the wheel of a Chevrolet-powered machine throughout the entirety of his racing career. The 21-year-old Atlanta, Georgia, native previously competed with Rev Racing in the ARCA Menards Series (2022) before making the jump to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023 – completing his rookie season with GMS Racing.

Since joining forces with Spire Motorsports this season, Caruth has finished in the top-eight of each race – including a third-place finish at Daytona International Speedway. The victory also delivered Caruth a guaranteed spot in the series’ 10-driver playoff field for the first time in his career.

Drive for Diversity Graduates Finding Success with Team Chevy in NASCAR National Ranks:

The 2024 season marks the 20th anniversary of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. With just three races complete for NASCAR’s three national series, four graduates of the program have already earned victories in their respective series this season – all of which come from the Chevrolet camp. ﻿

Nick Sanchez claimed the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win in the series’ season-opener at Daytona International Speedway – marking his first career victory in the NASCAR national ranks. The 22-year-old Miami, Florida, native participated in the Drive for Diversity Program from 2017 to 2022 – winning the 2022 ARCA Menards Series Championship with Rev Racing before making the jump to the NCTS with the Chevrolet organization. Sanchez’s rookie campaign in the series concluded with an impressive sixth-place finish in the final points standings and the title as the 2023 NCTS Rookie of the Year.

﻿One week later, Daniel Suarez came out victorious in the iconic three-wide finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Suarez, who was a part of the Drive for Diversity’s Class of 2013, is now a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner – both of which were recorded under the Chevrolet banner. His history-making first NCS victory came at Sonoma Raceway in 2022 – a win that made Suarez the first Mexican-born driver to win in NASCAR’s premier series.

﻿Rajah Caruth added his name to the list at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend after driving his No. 71 Spire Motorsports Silverado RST to his first-career NCTS victory. Caruth joined the Drive for Diversity Program in 2018 – competing full-time in the ARCA Menards Series in 2022 before joining GMS Racing to complete his rookie campaign in the NCTS last season. The victory made Caruth the third Black driver to win at the NASCAR national level, joining Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace.

﻿Kyle Larson became the fourth Drive for Diversity Program graduate to tally a win this season with his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A member of the Class of 2012, Larson made history as the first graduate of the Drive for Diversity Program to win a NCS Championship title. The 31-year-old Elk Grove, California, native has only competed with Chevrolet throughout his career in the NASCAR national ranks – building a resume of 24 NCS victories, 14 NXS victories and three NCTS victories.



TEAM CHEVY TOPS IN ALL STANDINGS

Heading into the Phoenix race weekend, Chevrolet holds the top position in both the driver and manufacturer points standings in all three NASCAR national series. Earning wins in eight of the nine races thus far, the Bowtie brand leads its manufacturer competitors by 19-points in the NASCAR Cup Series, three-points in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 17-points in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

In each series’ driver points standings, six Team Chevy drivers hold a spot in the top-10. Former champion Kyle Larson took over the top position of the NCS points standings following his Las Vegas victory – leading fellow Team Chevy drivers William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez in the fourth through eighth positions, respectively.

Austin Hill’s phenomenal start to the season – including two wins and a fourth-place finish – has put the Team Chevy driver at the top of the NXS standings with a 22-point lead. Drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations sit in the top-10, with Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger in fourth; Hill’s Richard Childress Racing teammate Jesse Love in seventh; and JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones in the eighth through 10th positions, respectively.

﻿Making his return to the Chevrolet camp this season, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Tyler Ankrum has shown early speed this season, earning two top-10 finishes – including a runner-up finish at Las Vegas – to take the top position in the NCTS points standings. Ankrum leads 2024 race winners Rajah Caruth (fourth) and Nick Sanchez (fifth); and fellow Team Chevy drivers Bret Holmes, Christian Eckes and Grant Enfinger in the eighth through 10th positions, respectively – giving five different Chevrolet organizations representation in the top-10 of the standings heading into the series’ off-weekend.



BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will pace the field in the doubleheader race weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The Camaro SS will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Saturday’s ‘Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200’; and the Camaro ZL1 will lead the NASCAR Cup Series in Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500.

· Chevrolet has recorded wins in eight of the nine points-paying races in NASCAR’s three national series this season – remaining undefeated in both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Phoenix Raceway:

Kyle Busch – three wins (2019, 2018, 2005)

Ross Chastain – one win (2023)

William Byron – one win (2023)

Kyle Larson – one win (2021)

Chase Elliott – one win (2020)

· In 55 NASCAR Cup Series races held at Phoenix Raceway, Chevrolet has recorded a series-leading 27 victories – including a sweep of last season’s races with William Byron (March) and Ross Chastain (November).

· Hendrick Motorsports leads the series with 13 NASCAR Cup Series wins at Phoenix Raceway – all of which have been recorded with Chevrolet. Nine different drivers have contributed wins to the record including: Terry Labonte (1994), Kyle Busch (2005), Jeff Gordon (2007, 2011), Jimmie Johnson (2007, 2008 sweep, 2009), Mark Martin (2009), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2015), Chase Elliott (2020), Kyle Larson (2021) and William Byron (2023).

· With just three NASCAR Cup Series races complete, each Chevrolet organization has recorded at least one top-10 finish.

· With its victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend, Chevrolet continues the streak of earning at least one win in the NASCAR national ranks each race weekend since the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course events in October 2023.

﻿· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 854 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 120

Toyota: 101 (-19)

Ford: 97 (-23)

TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Shriners Children’s 500

Sunday, March 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET

(FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200

Saturday, March 9, at 4:30 p.m. ET

(FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 KUBOTA CAMARO ZL1

How did the Phoenix win at the end of the season carry you through the off season?

“It made a lot of things in the off season a lot easier than they have ever been. I’ve spent so many off seasons just trying to set my ride up, set my team up, sponsorships up, it’s a total 180 from that. It’s almost indescribable.”

What kind of flipped the switch for you at Phoenix last year?

“I don’t think it was a switch, it felt like it was a progression of what we had been working on and we were getting better at the end of the year. We had a few chances to win earlier than that and to finally put it all together there was big.”

You were one of the first people to Rajah Caruth in victory lane, what made you want to congratulate him?

“I’ve seen the work he’s put into it and it was cool to see him get a win. From his entry into the Chevy program and seeing him showing up – he’s one of the early ones there – he hasn’t wavered through all of the losing, and we lose way more at this stuff than we win. I was happy for him and went to see him in person in victory lane because a text wouldn’t have been enough.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 MORGAN & MORGAN CAMARO ZL1

What are your thoughts on Phoenix Raceway?

“Phoenix Raceway is a tough short track and one of those places where you hit it, or you don’t. This track is challenging. I’m looking forward to it though because it’s such a fun track for drivers. It could be a good place for the No. 3 Morgan & Morgan team.”

COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 GROUP 1001 CAMARO ZL1

“We’ve had a pretty good run to start out the season. We’ve been competitive everywhere, so that definitely says a lot about all of our off-season preparation. Our Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro has been fast every time we unload. Ryan Sparks and all my guys are working hard and they’ve hit on the right things early in the year. Confidence is high.

I’m looking forward to getting to Phoenix this weekend and seeing what we have. We tested there in December and learned a lot so we expect to put that effort to good use this weekend. I’m proud to have Group 1001 on board this weekend, to recognize Women’s History Month and carry the names of all the women they’re honoring.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 ZONE CAMARO ZL1

Is there a fine line at Phoenix between hitting the setup and running well versus being really off the mark?

“Phoenix has always been a tricky track to hit the proper setup and making sure that you are fast. Kevin Harvick has had a really good time of being able to hit that ever since the repave at this track where I feel as though I might have been better at the old surface but have still seen success in Trucks, Xfinity and Cup winning races.”

How does having the practice session on Friday change your strategy for the weekend?

“Anytime you’re able to get a little bit more practice should allow you time to dissect the car and make the necessary changes that you think you need as a driver to be able to have a good race car. I felt like we had a pretty decent race car there last fall when we had the added practice and if it weren’t for getting set behind on pit road, we would have had a pretty good race.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY BEST FRIENDS CAMARO ZL1

Bowman on racing at Phoenix Raceway:

“We are super excited to have Best Friends back at Phoenix (Raceway). It’s always exciting to run the pet themed schemes and it will definitely be a busy weekend with Ally and their activation in the fan zone. I look forward to trying to go for a good run there (Phoenix Raceway), it’s been awhile since we had a great day at Phoenix (Raceway). Hopefully we can change that this weekend.”

BLAKE HARRIS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY BEST FRIENDS CAMARO ZL1

Harris on racing at Phoenix Raceway:

“I think most teams and manufacturers have a lot of questions heading into this weekend at Phoenix (Raceway) with the new aerodynamics package. The (Hendrick Motorsports) No. 5 team tested there (Phoenix Raceway) late last year so we have some decent data to look at. Really, having that 50-minuite practice will be key for us to have a shot to tune the car in relative to our normal short practice weekend. We look forward to that and Alex (Bowman) has had some good runs there (Phoenix Raceway) earlier in his career. For us, any change in package is a new opportunity to help exploit that.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1

You and (Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series race winner) Rajah Caruth both have unconventional paths to get into NASCAR. You can share in the difficulties it takes just to get to this level. Can you speak on his victory?

“You have no idea how happy I was for him. He’s a great young man. Not just a very talented race car driver, but also very dedicated. We get to see each other almost every week, training or doing different things, and I like him a lot. I consider him a friend. He knows this, and will know this, but the first win is always the most difficult one to get. I’m sure he’s going to win at least a few times this year. He’s very disciplined and he works hard. He’s been strong the last few weeks. I’m very happy for him. Obviously he made history being the third African American driver to win in the NASCAR national series, and he’s very special. He’s also a graduate of the Drive for Diversity program, just like myself, Bubba Wallace and many others. So very happy that we’re seeing good talent from the Drive for Diversity program coming to a national series and being successful.”

Back-to-back examples of the Drive for Diversity program working?

“Of course. I mentioned this a week or two ago, that the Drive for Diversity program has changed quite a bit since Bubba Wallace and myself were there 10 years ago. 10 years ago it was very good, we had a good opportunity. It was a good program. But today, it’s a great program, and I’m very happy to see that. 10 years ago, it was a great program to give you an opportunity for the K&N Series and the ARCA series. But to make the jump to a national series, it was very difficult. You had to be lucky and you have to be very, very good to get an opportunity. Today, the Drive for Diversity program is so involved in the Truck Series and that’s very special, very special because giving an opportunity to these young guys like Rajah (Caruth) and Nick Sanchez to get an opportunity in the Truck Series and perform at a very competitive level. We didn’t have that 10 years ago, so I’m very happy for them. I’m very happy that the Drive for Diversity program continues to grow and continues to get better.”

At Phoenix Raceway, they’re going to have the “Viva La Fiesta”. Just curious to hear your overall excitement for that event and the importance of that cultural presence and impact over there.

“Yeah, of course. I think that every time that I come to the west coast to Las Vegas, Sonoma, Auto Club Speedway was very, very big.. Phoenix and Los Angeles – it’s amazing to feel an incredible amount of support from the Latino community, and I feel very, very proud to be the face of this community in the Cup Series. We embrace it and I’m very happy that the race tracks embrace it with us, as well. The “Viva La Fiesta” in Phoenix is just a small example of that. We’re going to be having a great time in Phoenix.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2024 STATISTICS:

Wins: 3

Poles: 0

Laps Led: 354

Top-five finishes: 7

Top-10 finishes: 11

Stage wins: 3

· Chase Elliott: 1

· Kyle Larson: 2

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 854 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 743

Laps led to date: 249,529

Top-five finishes to date: 4,305

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,872

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,188 Chevrolet: 854 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 828 Ford: 728 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 180





