INDYCAR, Dirty Mo Media Form Partnership To Promote Content

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, March 7, 2024) – INDYCAR and Dirty Mo Media, the multimedia content platform of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., announced March 7 that they have formed a partnership to promote INDYCAR content created by Dirty Mo, specifically the podcast “Speed Street,” hosted by INDYCAR SERIES driver Conor Daly and content creator Chase Holden.

The weekly podcast, which began in 2021, will feature the winner of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race each week in 2024. Excerpts of the podcast will also be featured on INDYCAR’s social media and YouTube channels.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with the team at Dirty Mo Media, provide access to our drivers and help build an INDYCAR audience within their brand,” said Kate Davis, director of communications for INDYCAR. “Conor is a fan favorite who excels at sharing our sport with new audiences and brings his authentic and engaging personality to all of his creative endeavors.”

Daly is a second-generation driver who has been racing in the INDYCAR SERIES for more than a decade. He made his debut in the 2013 Indianapolis 500 and has since competed 10 times in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” He began podcasting in 2021 with the inception of “Speed Street” and immediately brought a unique brand of candor and insight to the show. Earnhardt’s company added “Speed Street” to its lineup in 2022. Since that merger, “Speed Street’s” audience has increased 800%.

“Conor’s goal has always been to move the sport forward, grow the fanbase and educate his listeners on exactly what they are watching in an INDYCAR race,” said Mike Davis, president and executive producer of Dirty Mo Media. “That whole approach provides an exceptional value to race fans, and it is why ‘Speed Street’ plays such an important role in our lineup. It’s also why a partnership between INDYCAR and the ‘Speed Street’ brand is an exciting development that has tremendous potential.”

New episodes of “Speed Street” drop every Wednesday throughout 2024 and are available across all major podcasting platforms. INDYCAR SERIES winners will begin making guest appearances on “Speed Street” following this weekend’s season debut, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. Coverage of the race starts at noon ET on Sunday, March 10, on NBC, Peacock, Universo and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, INDY NXT by Firestone. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers – including two-time and reigning series champion Alex Palou, two-time series champion Will Power, six-time series champion Scott Dixon and two-time series champion and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2024 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. For more information on INDY NXT by Firestone, please visit www.indynxt.com.

About Dirty Mo Media

Dirty Mo Media is the original entertainment and creative production company of Dale Earnhardt Jr. The company launched in 2013 and, since then, has become the go-to destination for race fans. Original content can be found at DirtyMoMedia.com and all major podcasting networks.