Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NXS Phoenix 1 Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 | Saturday, March 9, 2024

Unofficial Ford Finishing Results

5th – Cole Custer

12th – Ryan Sieg

13th – Blaine Perkins

24th – Riley Herbst

25th – Kyle Sieg

30th – Frankie Muniz

33rd – Hailie Deegan

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 5th) – “We started out pretty good but the track lost some grip and then we struggled a little bit. Our guys did a great job staying with it all day. Our pit crew did an amazing job. It is frustrating. Obviously we want to win but it was a really good points day. We just have to keep working on it. I think we are missing something, just a little bit. We just need to keep trying to work on it and get a little bit more of that potential out of it.”

HAILIE DEEGAN, No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang Dark Horse – (Involved in a multi-car accident on lap 146) – WHAT HAPPENED TO CAUSE THAT WRECK? “I don’t know.”

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN YOU HIT THE WALL EARLIER? “Before the caution? I just got free. I got too high up.”

HOW DO YOU FEEL YOUR DAY WAS GOING UP UNTIL THE WRECK? “We struggled. We were struggling trying to get it to turn better. We were making a little progress on it but we were struggling with that and we were just in a mode of trying to make it to the end of the race.”

THREE RACES INTO THE SEASON, HOW DO YOU FEEL YOU ARE ADJUSTING TO THESE XFINITY CARS? “I think after Vegas I felt pretty good about it. You have highs and lows. Vegas was good for us and we made good progress there, so it is on to the next one.”