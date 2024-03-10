Search
The White Zone: Yeah, this race sucked

By Tucker White
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Pato O'Ward (L), Josef Newgarden (C) and Scott McLaughlin (R) celebrate on the podium after the NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida. Photo: James Black/Penske Entertainment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even IndyCar puts on stinkers.

I’ve worked enough NTT INDYCAR SERIES races to know what makes a good race. You won’t see bumping and banging, and multiple on-track lead changes like NASCAR. And if you understand and accept that, there’s a lot of fun to have with IndyCar.

But just like NASCAR, IndyCar has doldrum days.

Bear in mind that all weekend, I heard beat writers and even NBC take potshots at Formula 1 for how stale and boring its product is (and rightfully so). Now by no means was Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete near the level of the Max Verstappen Invitational.

But there were shades of it.

Josef Newgarden led 92 of 100 laps and won by a margin of roughly eight seconds. All the lead changes happened during pit stops. Three times, a driver braked wrong, overran a corner and a caution flew. In one case, Romain Grosjean clipped Linus Lundqvist in Turn 10 and put him in the tire barrier (for which, he served a pass-through penalty).

If you swapped out the name INDYCAR for NASCAR, nobody disputes that this race sucked (except the league’s people and brown-nosers).

Look, there was a lot of good from this weekend. This race drew an insanely huge crowd, which crowded pit road, pre-race. I found it more difficult than normal to move my way through the sea of people. Furthermore, St. Pete is an amazingly intimate venue. Everything’s centralized to an excellent walking distance radius of the deadline room and once you figure out the basic layout, it’s insanely easy to navigate.

Would I come here to cover a race, again? ABSOLUTELY!

Moreover, this race was probably an outlier.

For now, however, the kickoff to the 2024 season sucked.

That’s my view, for what it’s worth.

Tucker White
