Richard Childress Racing and Boot Barn Announce Multi-Race Partnership

Austin Dillon to Race No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet in Select NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2024, Beginning with Pocono Raceway on July 14th

WELCOME, N.C. (March 22, 2024) – Boot Barn, the largest western and work wear retailer in the nation, is partnering with legendary NASCAR team Richard Childress Racing for a dynamic partnership that includes both primary and associate sponsorship on the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet and unique content creation with driver Austin Dillon.

“Richard Childress, Austin Dillon and the entire Richard Childress Racing team embody the essence of the American cowboy and the pioneering spirit at the core of Boot Barn’s mission,” said Stephen Loscko, sr. director of marketing for Boot Barn. “Their commitment to hard work gives them an edge in their industry. We’re looking forward to working closely with the RCR team to create engaging, strategic content, as well as seeing the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet on the track.”

Dillon, a two-time NASCAR Champion and the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, supports the Western traditions that resonates with Boot Barn’s core customer base. He is the general manager of the Carolina Cowboys, a professional bull riding team in the PBR Teams Series based in Greensboro, North Carolina, and has been a fan of the Western lifestyle since his youth.

“It’s an honor to be able to represent Boot Barn, both on the track and in my day-to-day life,” said Dillon. “Boot Barn is a staunch supporter of the western lifestyle, and I’m looking forward to expanding our relationship while creating engaging content for fans.”

RCR and Boot Barn will work together to ideate and craft unique content campaigns, including a cross-collaboration between Dillon and PRCA bareback rider and rodeo star Rocker Steiner.

“RCR and Boot Barn share an inspirational vision of supporting their local communities and those who feed America, build America and protect America,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “Our teams are looking forward to working together to highlight our shared values and showcase Boot Barn’s broad selection of cowboy boots and western wear to NASCAR fans.”

Dillon will debut the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 14 for the first of Boot Barn’s multi-race primaries with RCR. The race airs live on the USA Network beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

About Boot Barn: What started out as one store in 1978 has since become the largest western and work wear retailer in the nation. We say that our customers feed America, build America, and protect America. With an uncompromising desire to support the local communities we serve, we proudly offer the broadest selection of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion, and outdoor gear. It is an honor to support the varying lifestyles of the people who make our country so great.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).