BAM WEATHER TO PROVIDE WEATHER DATA AND FORECASTS TO NHRA

GREENWOOD, IN (April 9, 2024) – BAM Weather (BAMWX.com) announced today that they will be providing weather data and forecasts to the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). NHRA, which is now the largest racing organization in the world, was founded in 1951. BAM Weather will provide weather data, forecasting, and support through their platform, Clarity, for NHRA operations.

Weather has a major impact on sporting events across the world and anything from light rain to severe weather can affect racing events the NHRA hosts. To mitigate weather concern, NHRA will utilize Clarity’s 24/7, live meteorological consultation to aid in critical weather-related decisions.

“We’re excited to add BAM Weather as a partner for the NHRA,” NHRA Vice President of Racing Administration Josh Peterson said. “The weather is a huge factor in our sport, and their experts and standout technology ensure we will have the proper tools to make the most accurate weather assessments possible. Working with BAM Weather will allow us to make proactive weather-related decisions when it comes to our events as well.”

Clarity will provide NHRA with detailed weather data on both an hourly and daily basis using the country’s most accurate, hi-res conglomeration of computer models and direct commentary from BAM Weather meteorologists.

“The opportunity to partner with a global sports entertainment business like NHRA is extremely exciting for everyone here at BAM,” Director of Partnerships, Lauren Thomas said. “Combined with that fact many of us here at BAM are avid and loyal fans of NHRA, that excitement is elevated to a whole new level. It is thrilling, to say the least, to be entrusted by the NHRA team to assist in mitigating weather concerns to provide the best event experience for their fans and drivers.”

The Clarity platform brings human interaction back into the picture in a heavily automated world. With consistent interaction and communication on the platform, the goal for BAM is to provide clients an increased level of confidence when dealing with weather situations.

“It is the mission and expectation of BAM to not only provide state of the art weather tools and information in our platform, Clarity, but to offer the best and most accurate meteorological support to help our clients make weather related decisions,” Thomas said. “With weather playing such a crucial role in the event experience for NHRA, I know that having access to chat with our meteorology team anytime they need will be the key in making confident weather-related decisions.”

About BAM WX LLC:

BAM Weather specializes in delivering a very simple yet unique and personal, location specific forecast. In addition to athletic events, BAM Weather also provides forecasting services for industries including school districts, event venues, motorsports, concerts, fairs and festivals, agriculture, snow removal, landscape, energy, and much more. With a focus and extreme attention to detail in both short and long-term forecasting, BAM’s #1 goal is to assist customers in high-cost decision support based on accurate weather analytics.

To sign up visit: BAMWX.com

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.