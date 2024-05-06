Honoring the Fallen: Spire Motorsports Partners with Premier Security, NLEOMF for Goodyear 400

Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet to Showcase Throwback Patrol Car Look

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 6, 2024) – Spire Motorsports and Premier Security Solutions have partnered with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) to honor fallen officers for National Police Week at the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Carson Hocevar will showcase the NLEOMF logo on both his race car and firesuit for NASCAR’s annual throwback weekend at the legendary 1.33-mile, egg-shaped South Carolina oval.

“To be a part of this with a longtime sponsor, supporting something that means so much to not only Dave Forystek (Premier Security CEO) but also myself and my family, I couldn’t be more excited,” said Hocevar. “Being able to honor those who have fallen in service to the public is something I will never forget.”

The partnership honors National Police Week and the 282 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2023, and years prior, who were added to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year. Those officers’ names will be read aloud during the Candlelight Vigil at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on May 13th, one of the many events in recognition of National Police Week held each May.

“We are honored to partner with Spire Motorsports and Premier Security Solutions in honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve,” said Bill Alexander, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “This collaboration represents a powerful alliance, uniting our shared commitment to honoring the sacrifices of those who serve and protect. We appreciate Carson showing his support of the NLEOMF and wish him well on race day.”

Premier Security Solutions is a long-time supporter of Hocevar’s career. The Flint, Mich.-headquartered organization has been prominently featured alongside Hocevar dating to his time racing short tracks in the pavement late model ranks. Premier Security will serve as the primary partner aboard Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for a total of 10 races in 2024.

“Having the opportunity to partner with the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Fund and further the awareness of the fallen officers throughout the United States, through our involvement with Spire Motorsports’ NASCAR Cup Series team and the Premier Security No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by Carson Hocevar is so overwhelming,” said Dave Forystek, CEO and Founder of Premier Security Solutions. “Having participated in the events that unfold every May in our nation’s capital to honor these men and women who have given their lives for their communities just seemed natural to me. Law Enforcement is a vocation that is on its third generation in my family. I’m proud to say that, collectively, we’ve dedicated over 60 years to the citizens of Flint, Michigan.”

Hocevar has one previous NCS start at the “Track Too Tough To Tame”, finishing 17th in his second NCS Cup race of his career. In his time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS), the Michigan native has four Darlington starts and boasts three top-five finishes.

The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender is currently 22nd in the division’s championship points. Over the course of the season’s first 12 races, the rookie has notched one top-10 and three top-15 finishes. In his standout 2023 season for the NCTS, the 21-year-old finished third in the series’ championship point standings achieving four wins, 11 top-fives, and 13 top-10’s.

The goal of NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway is to be an annual reunion that welcomes all who have built the sport, honoring the legacy and heritage of NASCAR and the exciting future ahead.

The Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, May 12, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 13th of 36 races on the 2024 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund …

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The first pillar of this mission, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., honors the names of all of the 24,067 officers who have died in the line of duty to date throughout U.S. history. Additionally, NLEOMF maintains and publishes comprehensive details on the circumstances surrounding official line-of-duty deaths. The Officer Safety and Wellness pillar uses that data, coupled with best-practice program models, to produce programming directed at solutions to improve survivability and enhance wellness. NLEOMF’s third pillar, the National Law Enforcement Museum (LawEnforcementMuseum.org) is committed to preserving the history of American law enforcement and sharing the experiences of service and sacrifice for generations to come.

About Premier Security Solutions …

From the famous bricks of Saginaw Street in Flint, Mich., to industrial, residential, and commercial sites across North America, Premier Security Solutions has built an unmatched standard of security. Today, Premier has taken steps to advance technology and utilize new tools to combat theft and become an anti-crime organization. Premier’s Global Security Operations Center is a state-of-the-art facility, working around the clock to protect assets, corporations, schools, and families. Premier deploys more than 1,000 guards around the country and protects homes, families, executive-level leaders, and major corporations. Premier’s team of retired law enforcement professionals protects more than 50 school buildings and high net-worth families, delivering an unparalleled level of service. Premier prides itself on a standard of service ensuring its customers receive the protection and peace of mind they deserve.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.