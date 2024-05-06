Mack Leopard scores Non-Wing Micro win at US 24 Speedway

LOGANSPORT, Indiana (May 6, 2024) – Mack Leopard bagged his second victory of the season Sunday during a busy yet fruitful weekend of racing in the Midwest.

Leopard started the weekend on Friday at Miami County Raceway in Peru, Indiana. Piloting the 87 CB Industries entry in the Outlaw Non-Wing Micro division, Leopard went from eighth to first in his heat race before finishing second in the feature after starting from the pole.

He then turned his attention to US 24 Speedway in Logansport, Indiana, on Saturday to compete in the NOW600 CSI Non-Wing Outlaw Micro division. He was able to set overall fast time and win his heat race after starting fourth before inclement weather forced officials to postpone the feature to Sunday afternoon.

Undeterred by the 24-hour rain delay, Leopard completed a perfect trip to US 24 Speedway with a victory from the pole in a field that also included competitors like Russ Gamester, a five-time winner of the Rumble in Fort Wayne indoor event.

“This is so cool. It’s hard to win these races but CB Industries and Chad Boat gave me a great car,” Leopard said. “The rain was no fun, but I’m so glad we came back today and were able to win. Thanks to my family and sponsors for helping me do this.”

CB Industries’ Chad Boat has been working with Leopard for a year now and loves the progression he’s seeing in the young driver from Ohio.

“I’m super pleased with Mack’s progression and improvement each race. I think this weekend’s result show how far he has come,” Boat said. “A year ago was the first time that he had ever raced a micro and now he is winning at some of the toughest tracks in the country. We are looking forward to the rest of the year and picking up some more wins.”

