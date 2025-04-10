Cracker Barrel Named Entitlement Partner for NASCAR Cup Series Race at Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon-based Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® partners with Nashville Superspeedway for the June 1 running of the Cracker Barrel 400, uniting two local cornerstones in a multi-year deal

LEBANON, Tenn. — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® has been named the entitlement partner for the June 1 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway — the first race in a multi-year agreement, officials announced today. The Cracker Barrel 400 will spotlight two Tennessee institutions, uniting them to celebrate rich community and authentic experiences on a national and international stage.

The multifaceted partnership will kick off with the debut of the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, which is just over 10 miles from the original Cracker Barrel store. The Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled for June 1 at 6 p.m. CT; it will air on Amazon Prime Video, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. After the Cracker Barrel 400 and over the summer, NASCAR fans can expect more pop-up experiences from the brand at Speedway Motorsports destinations across the country.

“This partnership with Cracker Barrel is a landmark for Nashville Superspeedway and Middle Tennessee,” said Matt Greci, general manager of Nashville Superspeedway. “Cracker Barrel started here in Lebanon, and its growth into a national brand reflects the strength of this community. Pairing that legacy with our NASCAR Cup Series weekend reinforces our shared commitment to putting our guests at the center of everything we do, making this race a true celebration of home.”

Cracker Barrel is on a multi-year transformation journey designed to revitalize its iconic brand and fuel growth. This partnership signifies a milestone in that journey as the brand aims to deepen its connection with guests outside of its brick-and-mortar stores. Cracker Barrel delivers a unique experience rooted in country hospitality to nearly 200 million guests a year in approximately 660 locations in 44 states.

“Over 55 years ago, we opened our doors in Lebanon, and this partnership with Nashville Superspeedway feels like a homecoming,” said Sarah Moore, Cracker Barrel’s chief marketing officer. “Middle Tennessee is foundational to our beginnings — country hospitality, hard work and a commitment to putting people at the heart of everything we do. The Cracker Barrel 400 lets us share that with NASCAR’s global audience while honoring the community where it all began.”

Speedway Motorsports, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment, operates Nashville Superspeedway and other top-tier facilities that draw millions of fans each year. This new partnership extends Cracker Barrel’s reach beyond Nashville with activations planned for guests and NASCAR fans at Speedway Motorsports tracks nationwide this season and in years to come.

“Cracker Barrel and Speedway Motorsports both bring people together — whether over a meal or at the track,” said Kevin Camper, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Speedway Motorsports. “This multi-year partnership ties Cracker Barrel’s iconic brand to our sport’s foundation. It’s an honor to showcase their story to fans across the country.”

Nashville Superspeedway, which has more than 1,000 camping spaces and unlimited tailgating areas, hosts racing, car shows, corporate outings and family events as part of Speedway Motorsports’ portfolio. The Cracker Barrel 400 will headline a May 30-June 1 NASCAR triple-header weekend that’s designed to draw visitors to Lebanon and boost the region’s visibility and economy.

More details about race weekend will be announced later this spring.

2025 Race Schedule and Tickets

Friday, May 30

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200

(7 p.m. CT, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 31

Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau Qualifying

(2:10 p.m. Xfinity Series, The CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

(4:40 p.m. Cup Series, Amazon Prime Video, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250

(6:30 p.m. CT, The CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 1

NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400

(6 p.m. CT, Amazon Prime Video, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 31

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

(2:30 p.m. CT, FOX, INDYCAR Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation)

Call 866.RACE.TIX to discuss your options with an account representative, or visit nashvillesuperspeedway.com.

About Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) is on a mission to bring craveable, delicious homestyle food and unique retail products to all guests while serving up memorable, distinctive experiences that make everyone feel welcome. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tennessee, Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the company, visit www.crackerbarrel.com.

About Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville Superspeedway stands as Middle Tennessee’s premier racing destination, nestled in one of America’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding regions. Our 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete track, featuring 14 degrees of banking, holds the distinction of being NASCAR’s largest all-concrete venue. Nashville Superspeedway’s rich racing heritage includes four NASCAR Cup Series races, 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series events, 17 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitions and nine INDYCAR SERIES battles — including the 2024 INDYCAR SERIES championship finale. As a Speedway Motorsports property, Nashville Superspeedway serves as a year-round entertainment venue welcoming families and race fans from across the nation.