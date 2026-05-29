VERIZON FRONTLINE TO SPONSOR POCONO RACEWAY’S VETERANS VILLAGE DURING JUNE 12-14 NASCAR WEEKEND

The village will play host to U.S. veterans, active-duty military members and first responders, along with their families, during the upcoming NASCAR weekend.

LONG POND, Pa. (May 29, 2026) – Verizon Frontline will continue its support of military members and first responders at Pocono Raceway by sponsoring the Veterans Village during the June 12-14 NASCAR race weekend.

Veterans Village, often referred to as Vet Village, is a dedicated area within Pocono Raceway’s Fan Fair that honors U.S. veterans, active-duty military members and first responders, along with their families, during the annual NASCAR event. Now in its fourth year, the village will host more than 50 individuals and serve as a hub of activity throughout the weekend where fans can visit, engage and show their support for those who serve.

“We’re proud to continue growing Veterans Village into one of the most meaningful and impactful areas of our NASCAR weekend,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “It’s an opportunity to honor the men and women who have served our country and communities while also connecting them with organizations, resources and experiences that celebrate their sacrifices. Verizon Frontline has been an outstanding partner in helping us recognize and support our military members, veterans and first responders in a first-class way.”

Highlights of the Vet Village include:

Charitable Initiatives & Support Organizations: The village typically hosts a large number of veteran-based organizations and support groups, providing a space for vets to connect with resources and for fans to learn how to get involved. Vet Village also is home to various foundations to aid veterans in need. This year’s participants include the Wounded Warrior Project, America’s VetDogs & Guide Dog Foundation, VALOR Clinic Foundation, Reserve Component Transition Assistance Advisor Program, Valhalla Veterans Services, and more.

Gold Star Breakfast & Dedication Ceremony: The Vet Village is a focal point for military tributes, including ceremonies and a special breakfast for more than 250 Gold Star family members, along with programs that recognize service members’ sacrifices.

Delayed Entry Program: New military enlistees officially commit to join the Armed Forces on Sunday morning in Victory Lane surrounded by family, friends and fans.

Interactive Displays: A 100,000+ square-foot area featuring military equipment demonstrations, service animal appearances and promotional booths. Some of the military equipment being featured this year are a Blackhawk Helicopter, 1942 M3A1 Stuart Light Tank, and 1xMTVR and 1xM777 Howitzers. The footprint also includes other military assets as well as live music from several military rock bands.

Verizon, a long-time partner of Pocono Raceway, has been an integral part of the Raceway’s complimentary fan Wi-Fi system while Verizon Frontline also has helped shine a spotlight on military members and first responders through initiatives such as the first responder pre-race lap prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race.

“Verizon Frontline has a long-standing history of supporting our nation’s first responders and military members, a partnership built on trust and a deep respect for their mission,” said Cory Davis, Vice President, Verizon Frontline. “Helping bring the Veterans Village at Pocono Raceway to life is just another example of our commitment to honoring these brave men and women, their families, and the profound sacrifices they make to keep our communities and country safe.”

Verizon Frontline is the advanced, award-winning network and technology built for first responders, developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines, to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The weekend will feature a race each day, beginning with the ARCA Menards Series 150 on Friday, June 12, at 3 p.m. ET, and followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series MillerTech Battery 250 presented by KOA on Saturday, June 13, at 4 p.m. ET. The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISIT PA NASCAR Cup Series race culminates the weekend on Sunday, June 14, at 3 p.m. ET.

For additional information about Pocono Raceway and the NASCAR race weekend, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as “The Tricky Triangle,” is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 60 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series events. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 300 events including Elements Music & Arts Festival and a wide range of entertainment events, car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.