Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team

Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Food City 500

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Event: Race 10 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile)

#of Laps: 500

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

The Love’s Travel Stops colors are back on track this weekend with Todd Gilliland as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee for a 500-lap showdown at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Finishing 14th last Sunday at the Darlington Raceway, Gilliland sits 23rd in the Cup Series Driver Championship points standings.

This will mark Gilliland’s seventh Cup Series start at the 0.533-mile track, where he has previously secured two top-20 finishes on the concrete configuration and one top-10 finish during the venue’s dirt race. In the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Gilliland has four appearances on the concrete configuration, earning one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

“Bristol is such an iconic track, I always enjoy racing there,” said Gilliland. “Qualifying upfront is always the goal heading into any weekend, but it’s especially important at Bristol. It’s easy a place to get caught a lap or two down.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine

Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.