Three-Time World Series Champion Matt Cain Named Honorary Race Official For Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Cain to deliver official invocation ahead of green flag for NASCAR Cup Series race

SONOMA, Calif. (May 21, 2026) – Sonoma Raceway announced today that former San Francisco Giants ace pitcher and three-time World Series champion Matt Cain will serve as an Honorary Race Official for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 28.

Cain will deliver the official invocation prior to the green flag for Northern California’s premier NASCAR race, the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race. The race will air live nationally at 12:30 p.m. PT on TNT Sports.

One of the most accomplished pitchers in Giants history, Cain helped lead San Francisco to World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014. A three-time MLB All-Star, Cain remains beloved by Bay Area sports fans for his consistency on the mound and his perfect game thrown on June 13, 2012 — the first in Giants franchise history.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Matt Cain to Sonoma Raceway as part of our Toyota/Save Mart 350 race day,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brian Flynn. “Matt is one of the most respected athletes in Bay Area sports history, and his championship pedigree and connection with Northern California fans make him a perfect fit for this incredible NASCAR event.”

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 marks the only NASCAR Cup Series race in Northern California and annually attracts fans from across the country for world-class racing, entertainment and hospitality in the heart of Sonoma wine country.

“I’m honored to be part of such an iconic event at Sonoma Raceway,” said Cain. “Northern California has always been home for me, and I’m looking forward to experiencing the excitement and energy of NASCAR race day.”

Tickets, camping, upgrades, premium options and much more are all available at SonomaRaceway.com or by calling (800) 870-RACE [7223].

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course and quarter-mile dragstrip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.