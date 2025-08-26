NASCAR Brings Innovative New Content Strategy to Fans on Substack

NASCAR becomes the first major league to launch on Substack Platform to immerse fans in the storylines and culture of the sport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 26, 2025) – NASCAR today announced the launch of its official Substack newsletter, debuting on August 28, just ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs. The Substack will offer fans a new way to connect with the sport, spotlighting the personalities, competitive spirit and storylines that animate NASCAR beyond the track.

With this launch, NASCAR becomes the first major sports league to establish an official presence on Substack, underscoring its role as a first mover in adopting new digital platforms.

The initiative reflects the continued evolution of NASCAR’s content strategy, building on the momentum of NASCAR Studios, which has expanded the league’s storytelling through original programming including “Full Speed” on Netflix, “Earnhardt,” and “American Thunder” on Prime Video, as well as through gaming innovations such as the hit Driving Empire experience on Roblox, and the upcoming launch of NASCAR 25 on console in partnership with iRacing.

The Substack debut also comes during the first year of NASCAR’s new media rights deal, a landmark multi-partner agreement that has delivered results throughout the 2025 season. Coverage now spans broadcast/cable (FOX, NBC and TNT), free-to-air (The CW), and streaming (Prime Video/Max).

These initiatives across platforms show how NASCAR is redefining its media and content strategy by expanding storytelling, embracing new channels, and building deeper connections with the next generation of fans.

The move to Substack extends this momentum onto a fast-growing cultural platform. Substack now counts over tens of millions of total active subscribers and more than 5 million paid subscriptions across its network, reflecting its growing influence in media and publishing. NASCAR’s presence on the platform offers fans direct, narrative-driven access to the personalities, competitive spirit and culture that shape the sport.

“Substack gives us a powerful new way to tell NASCAR’s story with the voice and authenticity fans expect,” said Tim Clark, NASCAR EVP & Chief Brand Officer. “Today’s audiences, particularly younger fans, are looking beyond highlights and results to connect with the personalities, rivalries, and culture that fuel the sport. The NASCAR Substack will capture that energy in a way that brings fans closer than ever to the people and moments that showcase the drama and fun of a NASCAR season, particularly as we kick off our Playoffs.”

Fans can subscribe to the NASCAR Substack beginning the week of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. ET on USA Network), with the first edition set to publish on August 28 and regular editions continuing throughout the Playoffs.

