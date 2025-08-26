Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Team

Darlington Raceway Competition Notes

Southern 500

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Event: Race 29 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)

#of Laps: 367

Time/TV/Radio: 6:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Darlington Raceway this weekend for the Southern 500. Todd Gilliland has had his fair share of success at the 1.3-mile track, notching four top-15 finishes in seven Cup Series starts on the egg-shaped oval. In his three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Darlington, Gilliland has one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Grillo’s Pickles will partner with Gilliland for the 367-lap event, bringing back their a “Hot Pickle” scheme from the Chicago Street Race. “I’m looking forward to running the ‘Hot Pickle’ car again,” said Gilliland. “Sam Sam didn’t make it many laps at Chicago so it’s only right to bring him back this weekend for another shot at a good result.”

“While we missed out on the Playoffs, we left Daytona with a solid result (11th) to give us some much-needed momentum heading into Darlington,” said Gilliland. “Darlington is a challenging place to navigate, but it is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. We’re heading back to tracks we’ve already seen earlier this season, so we know what it takes to come away with better results—and there’s no better place to start than Darlington.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES

For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.