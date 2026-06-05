Heavy rains postpone High Limit Racing I-94 debut.

Following a weeklong series of races for the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series and their Roto Rooter Midweek Series, their streak will come to an end tonight.

Teams and drivers made the long four-hour haul from Superior, Wisconsin, on Thursday to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, this afternoon. However, they were treated with showers and storms despite having a sunny day leading up to the unloading of the Sprint Cars. Due to the heavy rain, the series officials had no other choice but to postpone the series debut at I-94 Speedway this afternoon. The officials made the call at 3:25 p.m./ET, 2:25 p.m./local time.

In a post on the High Limit Racing social media channels, the series says more postponement details will be coming later, including a potential later date.

The series will now shift its attention to Saturday night’s race at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, North Dakota. Projected highs according to the National Weather Service are forecast to be in the low 90s during the daytime and upper 60s for the nighttime racing action, with no chance of rain.