Truck Series PR
Nathan Nicholson to Drive the No. 76 Truck at First Three Road Courses

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Long Time Motorsports Sponsor, Whelen Engineering, will Back Effort

Mooresville, NC (January 21, 2026) – Spencer Boyd, veteran driver and owner of Freedom Racing Enterprises, announced today that he will be stepping out of the seat for the first three road course races of the 2026 Craftsman Truck Series season. Nathan Nicholson, who finished third in the 2025 Mazda MX Cup Championship, will turn his first laps in the No. 76 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Silverado during the 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend.

“Nathan is precisely the type of driver and person that our team wants to help advance our program,” smiled Boyd. “We’ve been monitoring his progress and have been impressed with his performance. I believe Nathan has the personal character and driving potential that will turn heads in the garage as well as make fans instant followers of him. This is an important step in the trajectory of FRE as we make yet another step towards building a team that will compete at the highest level of motorsports for years to come.”

Nathan Nicholson, the 19-year-old from Bloomington, Indiana, has been behind the wheel since the age of four. He has claimed multiple national karting championships, the 2022 NASA Spec Miata Championship, and the 2023 Spec MX-5 championship, earning one of the coveted Mazda MX-5 Cup Scholarships, with more accolades to add to his resume in the years to come.

Nicholson commented on the upcoming opportunity with Freedom Racing Enterprises, “I was looking to make the step up to NASCAR at the right time and with the right people and when the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule was announced, I knew right away that the street courses presented a great opportunity for me. Spencer and I share a natural connection through our Midwestern roots and karting background, but what truly set this team apart were the values and integrity of the entire organization. I knew that Spencer would have my back as I made this move and I’m honored to drive the No. 76. I am also incredibly grateful to Whelen for their continued support as we begin this next chapter together. The team and I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity.”

Joining Nicholson in his debut will be a familiar name in motorsports, Whelen Engineering. Driven by a mission to protect those who protect others, Whelen provides the high-quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions. From warning lights and white illumination to sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested right here in America to perform at the highest level in any conditions.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship with Nathan Nicholson as he takes this next step into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Freedom Racing Enterprises,” says Peter Tiezzi, General Manager of Motorsports for Whelen Engineering. “We’ve seen his talent firsthand in the Mazda MX-5 Cup Series, and this is a great opportunity for him to showcase it on a new stage.”

Freedom Racing Enterprises has competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series since 2024, with Spencer Boyd as the driver for the No. 76 truck and multiple drivers in the No. 67 truck. As the team is poised to grow their performance, select opportunities that contribute to the greater good of the sport and team may be considered. Stay tuned for upcoming partner announcements from the team.

Official Release
Official Release
