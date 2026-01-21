Toni Breidinger to drive No. 27 Rackley WAR Chevrolet in Select 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Events

Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, and Sunoco Join as Partners for Part-Time Campaign

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 21, 2026) – Rackley WAR announced today that trailblazing NASCAR driver and motorsports personality Toni Breidinger will drive the organization’s No. 27 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for a part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule in 2026. Breidinger’s program will be supported by her longstanding partner lineup including Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS and Sunoco.

Breidinger will compete in an eight-race campaign with Rackley WAR, kicking off with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway:

Daytona International Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway

Dover Motor Speedway

Nashville Superspeedway

North Wilkesboro Speedway

Indianapolis Raceway Park

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Talladega Superspeedway

“I’m incredibly excited to join Rackley WAR and compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series again in 2026,” said Breidinger. “This schedule includes some of the biggest races on the calendar, and I’m proud to represent partners like Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS and Sunoco. I’m ready to get to work and make the most of every opportunity.”

The 26-year-old Bay Area native arrives to Rackley WAR with an extensive and diverse racing resume. She has made 65 starts in the ARCA Menards Series – earning 27 career top-10s to set the record for the most by a female driver in series history. In 2025, she competed full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with TRICON Garage. In addition to stock cars, Breidinger’s portfolio includes 19 USAC victories, along with multiple starts in Late Model Stocks and the Toyota GR Cup Series.

“Toni is a unique talent. She brings visibility and professionalism everywhere she goes,” said Willie Allen, COO of Rackley WAR. “We’re proud to welcome her to the Rackley WAR family and put her in our No. 27 Chevrolet. With the support from Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, and Sunoco, we’re confident in this program’s future, starting at Daytona in February.”

Breidinger’s return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also mark her first time competing under the Chevrolet banner. The manufacturer’s history in the division includes a series-leading 294 all-time wins and 14 driver championship titles.

“I’m looking forward to starting this next chapter with the Team Chevy family,” continued Breidinger. “Chevrolet’s passion for motorsports and commitment to performance is unrivaled. With their support of Rackley WAR’s growing program, I’m confident they are going to provide me with the resources to compete for wins.”

Outside of racing, Breidinger has appeared in high-profile modeling campaigns for brands including Coach, GAP, Victoria’s Secret and Free People, and she most recently made history as the first NASCAR driver featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She has appeared on Ellen and the Today Show and has been featured in print in the New York Post, GQ, Marie Claire, Shape Magazine, and Glamour. With over five million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok, she leads all NASCAR drivers in engagement and social media value, according to Sports Business Journal.

Additional details regarding race-by-race sponsorship alignment, team activations and on-track announcements will be released ahead of each event.



About Rackley WAR

Rackley WAR is a multi-series motorsports organization based in Mooresville, North Carolina, competing in NASCAR and various late model touring series across the country, winning 12 late model races in 2025. Rackley WAR is going into their 6th year in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

About Toni Breidinger

Toni Breidinger is a 26-year-old California native professional NASCAR driver with experience across the ARCA Menards Series, USAC, and other national racing platforms. Breidinger continues to inspire the next generation of racers through competition on the racetrack and her reach on social media.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.