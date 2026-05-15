2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Event: Ecosave 200 (200 laps / 200 miles)

Round: 9 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Dover Motor Speedway

Location: Dover, Delaware

Date & Time: Friday, May 15 | 5:00 PM ET

No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Parker Eatmon | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Start: 20th

Stage 1: 19th

Stage 2: 18th

Finish: 21st

Driver Points: 36th

Owner Points: 26th

Key Takeaway: Parker Eatmon and the No. 42 team had a solid run in Dover, but an untimely pit stop cost them a shot at a good result. Eatmon started in 20th, but adapted quickly to the Monster Mile and learned a lot about ‘aero-racing’. The team was in play to gain a lot of track position through a gutsy strategy call, but a loose wheel forced a green flag pit stop. Eatmon kept his nose clean all race and finished 21st in his second-career start.

Parker Eatmon’s Post-Race Thoughts: “That was a lot of fun today, I felt like we had a really fast truck. Once my team explained our strategy call there at the end of the race, I totally felt like I was on the same page. As soon as I got comfortable out there, I could really keep up with the fast guys. I think we would have had a really solid day if we didn’t have that loose wheel on the right front. That’s unfortunate, but it’s something to build on for my next truck race in a couple of months.”

About Vetted Ventures: Vetted Ventures is a pioneer in revolutionizing private sales and acquisitions management through an ecosystem of exclusive clients with the ability to be represented by one company across different industries. We aim to provide our clients with the opportunities they seek backed by the service they deserve. To learn more about the company, please visit www.Vetted-Ventures.com.

No. 44 Precision Vehicle Logistics De Mexico Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andres Perez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Start: 9th

Stage 1: 12th

Stage 2: 31st

Finish: 28th

Driver Points: 15th

Owner Points: 22nd

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the Precision Vehicle Logistics De Mexico team brought a fast Chevrolet to Dover, but flat tires derailed their finish. Pérez de Lara started off strong with his second top-10 qualifying run of the season in ninth-place. He was in position for a solid outing, but picked up a vibration and was forced to pit under green with a flat right-front tire. The team had to make several stops throughout the remainder of the race and came home in 28th-place.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a top-10, maybe even top-five day going for us that slipped away again for us after we got that flat tire. From there, our day just went downhill. It’s so tough to have this bad luck continue to strike us, but I’m confident that it is going to turn around. Hopefully we can have some better luck next time so we can show our real speed.”

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

No. 45 Drive Sober Arrive Alive DE Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 8th

Stage 1: 4th

Stage 2: 2nd

Finish: 18th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 6th

Key Takeaway: Ross Chastain and the Drive Sober Arrive Alive DE team had a shot at the win in Dover, but the strategy did not play out how they had hoped it would. Chastain qualified inside the top-10 and climbed into the top-five for both stages before taking the lead. The No. 45 team was out front for 49 laps, and elected to save a set of tires for late in the race in hopes of a caution. Unfortunately, the yellow flag never flew and Chastain needed to pit under green late in the going. He crossed the line in 18th-place.

Ross Chastain’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We didn’t think the entire field was going to try and stretch their tires like fuel there on that last run. I felt like all of the trucks gave up a lot of pace during those first two stages, so the thought of going 75 laps on tires was not something I was excited about. I regret leading the field and staying out. Clearly it was the wrong call, and when I saw they were all pitting, I should have reacted. We stuck with our plan. It was just us and our teammates on the No. 42 on that strategy, but we never got the caution we needed to benefit us. We had a top-three truck for sure and could have been capable of racing with those guys. It was a bad call, but I’ll be the first one to say that it’s on me. I should have stayed out.”

About The Delaware Office of Highway Safety: The Delaware Office of Highway Safety was established on July 19, 1968. We are a division of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and funded by federal grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. By focusing our efforts on the state’s identified highway safety priority areas, developing statewide partnerships and increasing the public’s awareness of safe driving habits, the Office of Highway Safety is striving to make Delaware’s roadways the safest in the country.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).