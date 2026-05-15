Kyle Busch Survives Fuel-Mileage Thriller to Win ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

This victory marked Busch’s 69th Truck Series win and his fifth win at Dover in the Truck Series.

Busch set a new Truck Series track record during qualifying with a lap time of 22.258 seconds, securing the pole position.

Dover, Del. – (May 15, 2026) Kyle Busch conquered The Monster Mile once again Friday evening, but this time it took more than pure speed to get the job done.

After dominating the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, Busch was forced to manage his fuel over the closing laps while Ty Majeski closed in behind him. In the end, the two-time Cup Series champion had just enough fuel left in the tank to seal another victory at The World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval.

The win is the 69th of his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series career and his fifth Truck Series victory at Dover. The win also counts as his 13th victory at Dover Motor Speedway between all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

“You never know when the last [win] is,” Busch said after the race. “It feels really good to put it in victory lane again.”

Busch’s statement weekend started before the green flag even waved for the ECOSAVE 200. During qualifying, he shattered the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series track record at Dover with a lap of 22.258 seconds to earn the pole position.

Once the race began, Busch showed exactly why he has long been one of the best drivers to ever tame Miles the Monster. He controlled the early pace and led the field through the opening run before the first caution came out on Lap 39, when Dystany Spurlock made contact with the wall in her NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut.

Busch stayed firmly in command after the restart, capturing Stage 1 before continuing his dominance with a Stage 2 victory to sweep both opening stages.

The race tightened up again on Lap 119 when Luke Baldwin spun in Turn 3 and hit the inside wall, bunching the field together for a green-flag run to the finish.

As fuel strategy became the deciding factor late in the race, Busch had to balance saving fuel while still maintaining enough pace to keep Majeski behind him.

“Definitely some managing of the fuel there, managing the tires there. It was an interesting strategic battle, I guess, from the driver’s seat,” Busch said. “Thanks to the fans and all the people for being here.”

The gap shifted back and forth over the closing laps as the two veterans played a strategic game of chess around the high banks of Dover.

“We were playing cat and mouse a little bit with Kyle there,” Majeski said after his runner-up finish. “We’ve got some momentum heading in the right direction, for sure.”

Kaden Honeycutt also impressed throughout the evening, fresh off securing his first career victory last week. Honeycutt brought home a fourth-place finish after running near the front for much of the race.

“It was a good day for us and a lot of fun,” Honeycutt said. “The top widened out in Turns 3 and 4 — should be a good Cup Series race on Sunday.”

Clint Bowyer finished 29th in his return to the Truck Series. “I had a ton of fun,” Bowyer said. “This is a cool racetrack, a demanding racetrack and neat to see Kyle Busch in Victory Lane, NASCAR needs that and it gives him so much confidence moving into tomorrow’s event and Sunday.

For Busch, the win added another chapter to his long history of success at Dover Motor Speedway. He looks to add another win in the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday at 1 p.m.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com to purchase tickets for Saturday’s BetRivers 200 or Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race, explore camping and parking options, or sign up for email updates.

FOLLOW US:

Follow Dover Motor Speedway on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok (@MonsterMile) for the latest news and announcements.