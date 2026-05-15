TOYOTA RACING – NCTS Dover Post-Race Report – 05.15.26

HONEYCUTT LEADS THREE TUNDRAS IN THE TOP-SIX AT DOVER

The Toyota Development Driver continues to lead points on strength of series-leading sixth top-five of the year

DOVER, Del. (May 15, 2026) – Kaden Honeycutt was able to drive back through the field after an early pit road speeding penalty and led Toyota with a fourth-place finish in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday evening. Honeycutt remains in control of the points lead after his series leading sixth top-five finish this season. Six of the last seven races have yielded top-five results for the Texas-native.

Honeycutt was followed to the line by Christopher Bell in fifth and Brandon Jones in sixth. Bell, who was making his first Truck Series start since his win at Bristol, delivered his third top-six in as many starts this season, while Jones is now two-for-two in top-10 finishes in his starts this year.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Dover Motor Speedway

Race 9 of 23 – 200 Miles, 200 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Busch*

2nd, Ty Majeski*

3rd, Layne Riggs*

4th, KADEN HONEYCUTT

5th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

6th, BRANDON JONES

11th, STEWART FRIESEN

14th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

16th, TANNER GRAY

20th, GIO RUGGIERO

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

KADEN HONEYCUTT, No. 11 Safelite + Foster Love Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 4th

How did you come back up through the field for a top-five finish?

“Yeah, self-inflicted there with the speeding penalty and all, but we had a great truck. I really thought we were faster than the 34 (Layne Riggs) on speed. I just had to save a lot of fuel. I really thought I had enough to go get him before I attacked him, but it was either run out trying to run third or save and finish fourth. It was a good day. Another top-five. We have a lot of them thankfully, but hopefully we can go get that first oval win at Charlotte next week, but thank you to Safelite, Foster Love, TRICON Garage – this whole TOYOTA RACING team did a great job bouncing back for sure.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 62 Halmar Infrastructure Development Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Can you describe your level of satisfaction with this finish?

“After practice, I was super optimistic with our Halmar, Pristine Auction Tundra. I felt really good about our chances – it just never materialized. It is what it is. We probably stacked up about fifth. If you put me out front, I probably don’t beat Kyle (Busch) or the 88 (Ty Majeski), but I was certainly every bit as good as the 34 (Layne Riggs) and the 11 (Kaden Honeycutt). It is what it is.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 1 Spectracide Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 6th

Clean day, and you brought the truck home in six. How was your race?

“Overall, it was definitely fun. I learned a lot for tomorrow in our Spectracide Tundra. They sprayed the track this weekend with the resin, and they put it on all of the lanes on the corners. My goal definitely was to figure out which lane was better and while I was moving up and where the cues were to move around a little bit. So, I got that out of it at least for sure. I think we were honestly a little bit better than sixth all day. We may not have been a truck capable of winning the race, but I think we were slightly better than where we ended up. It comes down to just getting track position, and we lost a little bit early on with a couple of hang ups on pit road, and a couple of things. There was one turning point in the race where we had a restart and it was getting stacked up, and I was working the three-wide, but I kept seeing people get loose, and I was like, ‘let’s just save it to the end I would hate to get taken out early on and not be able to see the finish.’ I had a couple of those moments today, but overall, I don’t get many fuel saving moments. As fun as it is not, it is still really good practice to be able to walk through that and try to save some gas and see how you can do that. It comes down to when you are lifting, how much on throttle time you have. There is no great way to do it, but it was definitely good practice. I’m excited for our O’Reilly (Series) race tomorrow. Excited to come home with a clean truck, and almost a top-five.”

About Toyota

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