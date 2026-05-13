Front Row Motorsports: Dover Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Dover Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

ECOSAVE 200

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Event: Race 9 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Dover Motor Speedway (1.0-mile)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 5:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (2nd)

Layne Riggs (3rd)

Layne Riggs Notes

It’s another northeast race for Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to the Dover Motor Speedway on Friday for a 200-lap race on the one-mile circuit. Following last Friday’s race at Watkins Glen International, Riggs is third in the standings.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Riggs and the No. 34 team for Friday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

“Even though we already have a win this season and have had a couple of good results since then, we still aren’t where we need to be in order to compete for a championship,” said Riggs. “We really need to put together a streak of solid finishes to regain momentum. We have to minimize mistakes and double check that we’re doing everything right so we can put ourselves into position to be in the hunt.”

“Dover was always my dad’s favorite track, but it was also the scariest track for him when the truck or car wasn’t dialed in. This is going to be my first time here, so this week’s race prep and Friday’s practice session are going to be extra crucial for the team and me.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Hometown: Bahama, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Hometown: Peoria, Arizona

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Hometown: Hudson, Ohio

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Hometown: Niceville, Florida

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Hometown: Milford, New Hampshire

Spotter: Josh Williams

Hometown:

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Hometown: Palm Bay, Florida

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Hometown: Ocala, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Stephen Chereek

Hometown: Tuckerton, New Jersey

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Hometown: Lexington, Mississippi

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Hometown: Kannapolis, North Carolina

Chandler Smith Notes

Coming off of a fifth place run at Watkins Glen International, Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team prepare to keep the top-10 streak going at the Dover Motor Speedway. While this will only be Smith’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Dover, he brings experience into Friday’s race from his three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track. Smith has one top-10 finish at the track in the feeder series, finishing seventh in 2024 with Joe Gibbs Racing. Going into Friday’s race, Smith is second in the standings, just 29 points behind leader Kaden Honeycutt.

The No. 38 team will sport a returning brand on their Ford F-150 as the Pete Store joins Smith at Dover. A three-time Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016, and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with locations spanning the eastern United States. The Pete Store offers sales, services, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks. Fans can learn more at www.ThePeteStore.com.

“Dover is a beast of its own,” said Smith. “Things happen so fast there. It reminds me of a slightly larger Bristol with its high banking and high speeds where you always have to be thinking of your next move. We’re 29 points short of the lead in the standings, but we’re still in the hunt. We just have to continue to cross our ‘t’s and dot our ‘i’s, and we’ll have the lead in no time.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Hometown: Talking Rock, Georgia

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Hometown: Vinton, Iowa

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Hometown: Shakopee, Minnesota

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Hometown: Mitterberg, Austria

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Hometown: Ulysses, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Hometown: Ashville, North Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Hometown: Panama, New York

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Hometown: Weirton, West Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Shane Perry

Hometown: Holly Springs, North Carolina

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

Hometown: Columbiana, Ohio

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT THE PETE STORE

A three-time Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016, and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with locations spanning the eastern United States. The Pete Store offers sales, services, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks. Learn more at www.ThePeteStore.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.