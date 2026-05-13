Front Row Motorsports: Dover Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
Dover Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance
ECOSAVE 200
Date: Friday, May 15, 2026
Event: Race 9 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: Dover Motor Speedway (1.0-mile)
#of Laps: 200
Time/TV/Radio: 5:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Chandler Smith (2nd)
Layne Riggs (3rd)
Layne Riggs Notes
It’s another northeast race for Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to the Dover Motor Speedway on Friday for a 200-lap race on the one-mile circuit. Following last Friday’s race at Watkins Glen International, Riggs is third in the standings.
Love’s Travel Stops returns with Riggs and the No. 34 team for Friday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.
“Even though we already have a win this season and have had a couple of good results since then, we still aren’t where we need to be in order to compete for a championship,” said Riggs. “We really need to put together a streak of solid finishes to regain momentum. We have to minimize mistakes and double check that we’re doing everything right so we can put ourselves into position to be in the hunt.”
“Dover was always my dad’s favorite track, but it was also the scariest track for him when the truck or car wasn’t dialed in. This is going to be my first time here, so this week’s race prep and Friday’s practice session are going to be extra crucial for the team and me.”
Road Crew
Driver: Layne Riggs
Hometown: Bahama, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello
Hometown: Peoria, Arizona
Truck Chief: Brandon Selph
Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
Engineer: Jonathan Coates
Hometown: Hudson, Ohio
Mechanic: Clark Houston
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer
Hometown: Niceville, Florida
Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney
Hometown: Milford, New Hampshire
Spotter: Josh Williams
Hometown:
Transport Driver: James O’Neal
Hometown: Palm Bay, Florida
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman
Hometown: Ocala, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Stephen Chereek
Hometown: Tuckerton, New Jersey
Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson
Hometown: Lexington, Mississippi
Jackman: Kendall Futrell
Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina
Fueler: Patrick Gaddy
Hometown: Kannapolis, North Carolina
Chandler Smith Notes
Coming off of a fifth place run at Watkins Glen International, Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team prepare to keep the top-10 streak going at the Dover Motor Speedway. While this will only be Smith’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Dover, he brings experience into Friday’s race from his three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track. Smith has one top-10 finish at the track in the feeder series, finishing seventh in 2024 with Joe Gibbs Racing. Going into Friday’s race, Smith is second in the standings, just 29 points behind leader Kaden Honeycutt.
The No. 38 team will sport a returning brand on their Ford F-150 as the Pete Store joins Smith at Dover. A three-time Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016, and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with locations spanning the eastern United States. The Pete Store offers sales, services, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks. Fans can learn more at www.ThePeteStore.com.
“Dover is a beast of its own,” said Smith. “Things happen so fast there. It reminds me of a slightly larger Bristol with its high banking and high speeds where you always have to be thinking of your next move. We’re 29 points short of the lead in the standings, but we’re still in the hunt. We just have to continue to cross our ‘t’s and dot our ‘i’s, and we’ll have the lead in no time.”
Road Crew
Driver: Chandler Smith
Hometown: Talking Rock, Georgia
Crew Chief: Jon Leonard
Hometown: Vinton, Iowa
Truck Chief: Ron Schutte
Hometown: Shakopee, Minnesota
Engineer: Roland Kummel
Hometown: Mitterberg, Austria
Mechanic: Rowan Mason
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder
Hometown: Ulysses, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark
Hometown: Ashville, North Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Driver: Mark Hadley
Hometown: Panama, New York
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos
Hometown: Weirton, West Virginia
Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Shane Perry
Hometown: Holly Springs, North Carolina
Fueler: Anthony Bryarly
Hometown: Columbiana, Ohio
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT THE PETE STORE
A three-time Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016, and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with locations spanning the eastern United States. The Pete Store offers sales, services, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks. Learn more at www.ThePeteStore.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.