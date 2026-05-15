Bronze Star Recipients, NASCAR Hall of Famer Among Dignitaries for Dover NASCAR All-Star Weekend

Three Dover Air Force Base Airmen recently awarded the Bronze Star Medal to serve as grand marshals.

NASCAR on FOX lead announcer Mike Joy to serve as honorary starter.

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DOVER, Del. (May 15, 2026) – Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, NASCAR Hall of Famer Donnie Allison and Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna are among the dignitaries scheduled to participate in pre-race ceremonies for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 17.

Serving as grand marshals for the NASCAR All-Star Race are three Airmen from the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base who recently received the Bronze Star Medal from the United States Air Force for meritorious and heroic service during a 12-day war deployment at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar: Col. Bryan Ellis, Lt. Col. Robert Shuler and Maj. Brandon Gremillion.

NASCAR on FOX lead commentator Mike Joy, recently recognized among the most impactful sports television play-by-play voices of the 21st century, will serve as honorary starter and wave the green flag for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Governor Meyer will represent the State of Delaware during Sunday’s pre-race ceremonies ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

John Bentivegna is the highest-ranking enlisted member in the U.S. Space Force and oversees the welfare, readiness and morale of more than 15,000 Guardians worldwide. He is scheduled to attend with his wife, Cathy.

Donnie Allison, a member of the famed Alabama Gang, was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2024 a NASCAR ambassador for more than five decades, will be honored during Sunday’s pre-race ceremonies ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Other VIP’s scheduled to attend the May 15-17 NASCAR All-Star Weekend at The Monster Mile:

Phil Hellmuth, 17-time Poker World Champion and BetRivers Ambassador

Dan O’Toole, veteran sports bettor and BetRivers Ambassador

Kevin Keenan, vice president of engineering for ECOSAVE

See a full list of planned NASCAR All-Star Race dignitaries below:

FRIDAY, MAY 15

ECOSAVE 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race

Welcoming Remarks: Mike Tatoian, president/general manager, Dover Motor Speedway

Presentation of Colors: Delaware National Guard Joint Color Guard

Invocation: Chaplain William Guy, Delaware Army National Guard

National Anthem: Specialist Shanice Manley, Delaware National Guard

Grand Marshal: Virginia Haskins, ECOSAVE representative, accompanied by Eva Robertson

Honorary Starter: Kevin Keenan, vice president of engineering, ECOSAVE

SATURDAY, MAY 16

BetRivers 200 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race

Welcoming Remarks: Mike Tatoian, president/general manager, Dover Motor Speedway

Presentation of Colors: 436th Airlift Wing Honor Guard from Dover Air Force Base

Invocation: Chaplain Nathan Newman, 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base

National Anthem: Airman First Class Diana Antwi-Boasiako, 436 Medical Group, Dover Air Force Base

Grand Marshal: Phil Hellmuth, 17-time Poker World Champion and BetRivers Ambassador

Honorary Starter: Dan O’Toole, veteran sports bettor and BetRivers Ambassador

SUNDAY, MAY 17

NASCAR All-Star Race

Welcoming Remarks: Mike Tatoian, president/general manager, Dover Motor Speedway

Presentation of Colors: The Continental Color Guard from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard)

Invocation: Chaplain Dan Schafer, Calvary Assembly of God, Hightstown, N.J.

National Anthem: The U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard)

Grand Marshals: Col. Bryan Ellis, Lt. Col. Robert Shuler and Maj. Brandon Gremillion, Bronze Star Medal recipients representing the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base

Honorary Starter: Mike Joy

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