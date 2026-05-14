More Than a Race: NASCAR Drivers Reflect on the Powerful Meaning Behind the Coca-Cola 600 Pre-Race Ceremony

NASCAR Cup Series drivers reflect on the Coca-Cola 600 pre-race ceremony, a powerful patriotic tribute featuring military flyovers, helicopter arrivals and moments that remind fans Memorial Day Weekend is about more than just racing

Fans can purchase Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 on Sunday

CONCORD, N.C. (May 14, 2026) – With the Coca-Cola 600 quickly approaching at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Memorial Day Weekend, fans can look forward to one of the most iconic weekends in motorsports — headlined by its powerful pre-race ceremony. From 600 miles of full-throttle racing and an electrifying performance by Brad Paisley to unforgettable military tributes, the Coca-Cola 600 delivers something for the entire family.

The pre-race ceremony transforms Charlotte Motor Speedway into a moving Memorial Day tribute, featuring military flyovers, helicopter arrivals and the National Anthem before racing’s longest night begins.

Adding to the significance, every NASCAR Cup Series driver carries the name of a fallen service member on their car — a reminder of the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes. For drivers, the Coca-Cola 600 is more than just a race; it is a moment of reflection, honor and patriotism during one of the most meaningful nights in motorsports.

Here’s what drivers had to say about the Coca-Cola 600 pre-race ceremony and what the night means to them:

Austin Dillon, No. 3, 2017 Coca-Cola Winner

“Well, I mean, it gets the adrenaline flowing for sure. There’s no more patriotic scene than the Coke 600 pre-race. The national anthem, the prayer, everything that goes into that race is very special to be part of.”

Ryan Blaney, No. 12, 2023 Coca-Cola 600 Winner

“The (Coca-Cola) 600 on Memorial Day weekend’s always been incredibly special. Being able to carry a fallen soldier on a car, meet the families, have them out to the race, show them what we do and tell them how thankful we are for their family, and their loved one who served and is no longer with us. We couldn’t do it without them, and this is the least we can do to show our appreciation. I’ve been able to meet a lot of amazing people over the years, and it’s been special to share that time with them.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing

“I think the pre-race at the (Coca-Cola) 600, for me, kind of puts everything in perspective of truly why we’re there and the sacrifice that our troops have made for us. The reason that’s why we can be there. It’s a long, grueling race and you’re there to go out there and try to win it, but the pre-race there kind of just grounds you a little bit, and you remember what’s most important.”

Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

“Coke 600 weekend is always special. We have a fallen soldier always riding on our car, and typically, you get to meet the family before the race and get to hear stories about your soldier on the car, and it just puts a lot of things into perspective. You have the pre-race with the helicopters and everything flying over, and it just really makes you appreciate everything our military does.”

Christopher Bell, No. 20, 2024 Coca-Cola 600 Winner

“The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is so much more than a race. The speedway does an amazing job in making sure that everybody understands that we’re there for a much greater purpose than just racing cars.”

Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing

“It means a lot. It gives you a sense of appreciation, for sure, and helps you appreciate why you’re here, being able to do what we love to do.”

Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team

“The pre-race ceremony at the Coke 600 is one of the coolest things that we do in the sport. Honoring our service members on that day is really something I think NASCAR does great at and I think it’s something that we’re very proud of.”

Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club

“I think the pre-race at Charlotte is probably my favorite all year. Just getting the experience of seeing everything they do for our military past, present and fallen is something that is unrivaled. We always get to carry a name on our car of a hero who served for our country and that’s a great experience getting to meet those families. Then watching everything that happens pre-race is really on a whole other level.”

Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing

“I think from my perspective, I get to spend time with the family of the individual that’s on the car. I get to know his story. I get to know their family’s story and when we do the opening ceremonies and we do the national anthem and all the things that happen before the race, it really sets the tone for how much of a meaningful event it is for those in our military.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports

“It’s super special, right? Like, obviously, it’s a huge event. And to be able to just show our appreciation for everybody. It means a lot.”

Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing

“I think for a lot of us, we’re honoring military members, so that’s extremely important. Seeing the families that are all there for their fallen loved ones that sacrificed. All of us are extremely lucky to live here in the United States, and there are people who sacrifice every day so we have this freedom. Being around family members that have been a part of that sacrifice is extremely rewarding, and it’s our opportunity to go to battle as racecar drivers to honor that fallen soldier.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports

“The pre-race for the Coke 600 is always impactful, memorable, especially for us on the race teams. We always have a family with us of a fallen soldier, so having them out there and having them experience it and seeing the emotion, it just gives you a great appreciation.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports

“It’s just Memorial Day weekend. The stands are packed, they got helicopters flying in, and military guys land in. Sometimes they have the president there. It’s just really full of patriotic cars. There are patriotic schemes. Everything’s red and white. You just watch the Indy 500, getting ready for the Coke 600, a lot of fun.”

TICKETS:

Fans can purchase tickets online for Friday’s NC Education Lottery 200, Saturday’s Cook Out 300, and limited remaining tickets for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get into Sunday’s race for just $10.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on X and Instagram, or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.