The Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol this Sunday, August 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

In 2025, William Byron led 141 laps and utilized a fuel strategy to win the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Chase Briscoe finished second, Brad Keselowski won the first two stages and finished in third, while Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece rounded out the top five finishers.

The Chase For The NASCAR Cup Series Standings Outlook after Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Rank Driver Points Ldr Next +/- Chase Cutoff Starts Wins Stage Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles 1 Denny Hamlin 886 0 0 Clinched 22 4 5 12 14 5 2 Tyler Reddick 802 -84 84 Clinched 22 5 1 10 14 6 3 Ryan Blaney 766 -120 36 Clinched 22 2 4 4 15 3 4 Ty Gibbs 751 -135 15 Clinched 22 1 5 9 14 1 5 Carson Hocevar 638 -248 113 158 22 1 0 5 9 2 6 Chase Elliott 635 -251 3 155 22 2 2 5 8 0 7 Chase Briscoe 623 -263 12 143 22 1 0 9 11 0 8 Kyle Larson 617 -269 6 137 22 0 4 8 11 0 9 Chris Buescher 613 -273 4 133 22 0 0 2 10 0 10 Christopher Bell 609 -277 4 129 22 0 3 9 10 1 11 Daniel Suarez 583 -303 26 103 22 1 1 2 6 0 12 William Byron 568 -318 15 88 22 0 3 4 9 0 13 Joey Logano 545 -341 23 65 22 1 1 4 8 1 14 Bubba Wallace 540 -346 5 60 22 0 2 3 10 0 15 Shane Van Gisbergen 537 -349 3 57 22 2 1 5 7 2 16 Austin Cindric 518 -368 19 38 22 0 1 1 4 0

Track & Race Information for the Iowa Corn 350

Season Race #: 23 of 36 (August 9, 2026)

Race Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size/Type: 0.875 Mile – Asphalt Paved Oval

Number of Turns: 4

Degrees of Banking Turns: 12-14 degrees (progressive banking)

Degrees of Frontstretch: 10 degrees

Degrees of Backstretch: 4 degrees

Race Schedule, Length and Stages for the Iowa Corn 350

Race Length: 350 laps (306.25 miles)

Stage 1 Length: 70 laps (Ends on Lap 70)

Stage 2 Length: 140 laps (Ends on Lap 210)

Final Stage Length: 140 laps (Ends on Lap 350)

THE IOWA SPEEDWAY WEEKEND SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

2:30 PM – 3:15 PM: AMS PRACTICE (TIMED – 45 MINUTES)

3:30 PM – 3:50 PM: AMS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND) (TIMED – ALL ENTRIES)

5:35 PM: AMS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

6:00 PM: AMS RACE (150 LAPS, 131.25 MILES)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

10:30 AM – 11:20 AM: NOAPS PRACTICE

11:35 AM – 12:30 PM: NOAPS QUALIFYING

1:05 PM – 1:55 PM: NCS PRACTICE (COMBINED GROUP 1 & 2 (IMPOUND))

2:10 PM – 3:00 PM: NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

3:25 PM: NOAPS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

4:00 PM: NOAPS RACE (STAGES 60/120/250 LAPS = 218.75 MILES

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

1:50 PM: NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

2:30 PM: NCS RACE (STAGES 70/210/350 LAPS = 306.25 MILES)

*All times are Eastern. NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS), NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), ARCA Menards Series (AMS)

Who and what should you look out for at Iowa Speedway?

The second starting position or outside front row has led to winning both 2024 and 2025 races in the NCS.

Both William Byron (2024) and Chase Briscoe (2025) have finished in the runner-up spot, and Ryan Blaney and Byron are the only two drivers that have finished inside the top five in both NCS races.

A total of eight different drivers have finished in the top five in the two NCS races: Blaney (2), Byron (2), Brad Keselowski (1), Chase Briscoe (1), Chase Elliott (1), Christopher Bell (1), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1), and Ryan Preece (1).

Blaney leads the NCS in laps led with 230 laps led (33% of his laps completed).

The Driver Picks for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway