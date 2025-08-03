Byron goes the distance for Cup Series win at Iowa

William Byron utilized fuel strategy to claim his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season at Iowa Speedway Sunday evening. It also elevates him to the top of the Regular Season Championship competition.

After running out of fuel on the last lap in the previous race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Byron described what the victory meant to him and his Hendrick Motorsports team.

“Yeah, it was just a big relief. I feel like we have been on the bad side of some fuel races, and everybody has been working super hard and that was every ounce it took there at the end. Man, just so damn proud of this team,” he said. “I feel like we have been through so much this year, and everybody has been working super hard and it showed there at the end.”

After the win at Iowa, Byron leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings over Chase Elliott by 18 points, Kyle Larson by 45, Denny Hamlin by 51, and Christopher Bell by 86 points.

Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece completed the top five in the finishing order at Iowa. The race featured 12 caution flags for 72 laps, and 10 lead changes among six drivers. Byron led twice for 141 laps.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 10th at 2:00 p.m. ET on USA.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 23

Race Results for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol – Sunday, August 3, 2025

Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA – 0.875 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 350 Laps – 306.25 Miles