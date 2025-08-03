Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRC NASCAR Cup
Byron goes the distance for Cup Series win at Iowa

By Angie Campbell
William Byron utilized fuel strategy to claim his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season at Iowa Speedway Sunday evening. It also elevates him to the top of the Regular Season Championship competition.

After running out of fuel on the last lap in the previous race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Byron described what the victory meant to him and his Hendrick Motorsports team.

“Yeah, it was just a big relief. I feel like we have been on the bad side of some fuel races, and everybody has been working super hard and that was every ounce it took there at the end. Man, just so damn proud of this team,” he said. “I feel like we have been through so much this year, and everybody has been working super hard and it showed there at the end.”

After the win at Iowa, Byron leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings over Chase Elliott by 18 points, Kyle Larson by 45, Denny Hamlin by 51, and Christopher Bell by 86 points.

Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece completed the top five in the finishing order at Iowa. The race featured 12 caution flags for 72 laps, and 10 lead changes among six drivers. Byron led twice for 141 laps.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 10th at 2:00 p.m. ET on USA.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 23

Race Results for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol – Sunday, August 3, 2025
Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA – 0.875 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 350 Laps – 306.25 Miles

FinStNoDriverStage 1Stage 2Stage 3PointsStatus
1224William Byron30048Running
2119Chase Briscoe50041Running
356Brad Keselowski11055Running
4612Ryan Blaney42049Running
53360Ryan Preece09034Running
61523Bubba Wallace00031Running
71648Alex Bowman07034Running
8777Carson Hocevar70033Running
91422Joey Logano00028Running
10183Austin Dillon010028Running
11281Ross Chastain00026Running
1242Austin Cindric23042Running
131221Josh Berry06029Running
1489Chase Elliott80026Running
152942John Hunter Nemechek00022Running
162543Erik Jones08024Running
171720Christopher Bell00020Running
18916AJ Allmendinger90021Running
192245Tyler Reddick00018Running
20378Kyle Busch05023Running
212054Ty Gibbs04023Running
222717Chris Buescher00015Running
23107Justin Haley100015Running
241111Denny Hamlin00013Running
252699Daniel Suarez00012Running
261941Cole Custer00011Running
271371Michael McDowell00010Running
2835Kyle Larson60014Running
29314Noah Gragson0008Running
302435Riley Herbst0007Running
312188Shane Van Gisbergen0006Running
323551Cody Ware0005Running
333047Ricky Stenhouse Jr.0004Running
343434Todd Gilliland0003Running
353210Ty Dillon0002Running
362338Zane Smith0001Running
373666Joey Gase(i)0000Running

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
LEAVE A REPLY

