Carson Brown, Tristan McKee set for NASCAR debuts in early August

A pair of rising prospects are scheduled to make their first career starts between two of NASCAR’s top-three national touring series division to commence the opening pair of weekends in August.

The first is Carson Brown, who will make his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut this upcoming Saturday, August 8, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, for the HyVee Perks 250. Brown, whose announcement of his O’Reilly debut was made on August 3, will be driving the No. 32 Distributor Wire and Cable Chevrolet Camaro entry for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.

Brown, an 18-year-old native of New London, North Carolina, is a development competitor for Richard Childress Racing. He currently competes on a part-time basis in both the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East divisions for Pinnacle Racing Group, where he scored his first career victory at Phoenix Raceway in March after he led all 157 laps from pole position.

Previoulsy, Brown made his first ARCA Menards Series East career start at Five Flags Speedway to commence the 2025 campaign, he notched a runner-up result at Phoenix during the 2025 ARCA West finale and he has five ASA STARS National Tour victories between 2025-26. He has also competed in the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, the INEX Summer Shootout and the CARS Late Model Stock Tour divisions.

This upcoming Saturday, Brown is scheduled to become the sixth competitor to drive Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport’s No. 32 Chevrolet entry in at least one O’Reilly event in 2026. The entry is currently ranked in 18th place in the owner’s standings and has finished in the top-10 mark six times through 22-scheduled starts. The entry’s highest results are a pair of fourth-place runs with team owner Jordan Anderson at Daytona International Speedway in mid-February and with Ross Chastain at Watkins Glen International in early May.

“I’ve been fortunate to race with great teams, filled with really smart and driven people, who have prepared me for this moment,” Brown said. “The O’Reilly Series is a big step, but it’s the right step and I’m definitely ready for it. It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m proud to be doing it with Chevrolet, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and Distributor Wire & Cable.”

A week after Brown’s O’Reilly debut, Tristan McKee will make his Craftsman Truck Series debut next Friday, August 14, at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, for the Black Tire’s 200. McKee, whose Truck debut’s announcement was made on July 30, will be piloting the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports.

McKee, a 16-year-old native of Williamsburg, Virginia, is currently competing on a full-time basis in the ARCA Menards Series East division for Pinnacle Racing Group. He also competes with the organization on a part-time basis between the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West divisions. He won in his ARCA debut at Watkins Glen International in August 2025 while driving for Spire Motorsports and has achieved ARCA West victories at Hickory Motor Speedway, Rockingham Speedway and Toledo Speedway this season, respectively. With five top-three results, McKee is currently ranked in the runner-up spot in the 2026 ARCA East driver’s standings and he trails the points lead by seven points with two events remaining on this year’s schedule.

Previously, McKee, who is a development competitor for Spire Motorsports, competed in CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour, CARS Pro Late Model Tour, Trans Am and the All-Pro Limited Late Model Series divisions. He also competes in the ASA STARS National Tour this season for Wauters Motorsports.

With McKee just celebrating his 16th birthday on August 3, he is also eligible to compete on road courses and racing venues that measure 1.25 miles or less in the Truck Series division. After making his debut at Richmond, he will drive the No. 77 entry in four additional events: New Hampshire Motor Speedway in August 22, Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, Phoenix Raceway on October 16 and Martinsville Speedway on October 30. The latter trio of events occur during the series’ Chase.

McKee is scheduled to become the eighth competitor to drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet entry in at least one Truck start this season. The entry is ranked in ninth place in the owner’s standings and has finished in the top-10 mark eight times through 16-scheduled starts. The entry also achieved a win with Carson Hocevar at Texas Motor Speedway in early May as the team strives to remain above the top-10 cutline prior to the Chase’s start and contend for an owner’s championship.

“This is a huge step in my career and I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to drive for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series,” McKee said. “I can’t thank Jeff Dickerson, Dan Towriss, Bill Anthony, and everyone at Spire Motorsports enough for believing in me and making this possible. I’ve worked for this opportunity my entire life and I’m thrilled to take this next step in my career.”

The 2026 HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway for Carson Brown’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut is scheduled to occur this upcoming Saturday, August 8, at 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM.

The 2026 Black Tire 250 at Richmond Raceway for Tristan McKee’s Craftsman Truck Series debut is scheduled to occur next Friday, August 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.