Front Row Motorsports: Iowa Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Iowa Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Event Details:

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Track: Iowa Speedway

Track Size / Surface: 0.875 miles / Asphalt

Track Location: Newton, Iowa

Race Date: August 9th, 2026

Race Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Race Information: 350 Laps (Stages – 70 / 210 / 350) – 306 Miles

Television: USA

Radio: SiriusXM / MRN

Event Notes:

23rd points-paying event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. 25th on-track event overall this season for the series.

First and only NASCAR Cup Series race at the Iowa Speedway this season.

Four races remaining until The Chase, the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

No. 4 Team Details

Driver: Noah Gragson

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Primary Sponsor: Long John Silver’s

Standings: 31st

Recent Season Results:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 26th) – 22nd

North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 19th) – 25th

EchoPark Speedway (July 12th) – 27th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 22.5

Recent Results:

2025 (August) – 29th

2024 (June) – 16th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Noah Gragson is set to make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at the Iowa Speedway.

Gragson has two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Part Series starts on the oval, both in 2019, finishing sixth in the June event and fourth in the July event.

Gragson also has two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the Newton, Iowa, track. In the June 2017 event, Gragson led the field to green, led 16 laps, and finished sixth. In the June 2018 event, Gragson started third and finished second.

Long John Silver’s Event Notes

This will be Long John Silver’s sixth race of the 2026 season with Gragson and the No. 4 Ford team.

No. 34 Team Details

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Primary Sponsor: Love’s Travel Stops

Standings: 23rd

Recent Season Results:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 26th) – 24th

North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 19th) – 8th

EchoPark Speedway (July 12th) – 19th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 23.0

Recent Results:

2025 (August) – 34th

2024 (June) – 12th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Todd Gilliland is set to make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at the Iowa Speedway. Gilliland gets back behind the wheel following his underdog run in NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge, beating Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 team for the $1 million prize in the final round at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gilliland has two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the track, finishing 29th in the June 2018 event after suffering a crash and 10th in the June 2019 event.

In his lone K&N Pro Series East start in July 2017, Gilliland captured the checkered flag after starting fourth in the event. Out of the 150 scheduled laps, Gilliland led 147.

Love’s Travel Stops Event Notes

This will be Love’s Travel Stops 13th race of the 2026 season with Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford team.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

No. 38 Team Details

Driver: Zane Smith

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Primary Sponsor: Patriot Mobile

Standings: 24th

Recent Season Results:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 26th) – 15th

North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 19th) – 22nd

EchoPark Speedway (July 12th) – 30th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 33.5

Recent Results:

2025 (August) – 36th

2024 (June) – 31st

Driver and Team Event Notes

Zane Smith is set to make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at the Iowa Speedway.

Smith has two starts at the track in the ARCA Menards Series, finishing 13th in July 2017 and fourth in July 2018.

Smith also has two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts with JR Motorsports in Iowa, finishing fifth in the June 2019 event and ninth in the July 2019 event.

Patriot Mobile Event Notes

Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering premium prioritized nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at patriotmobile.com, opens in a new tab or call 972-PATRIOT.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.