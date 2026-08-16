Defending Champion Lachlan Turner Returns to the Top of the Podium with Dominant WMX Victory at Unadilla

Turner Extends Points as Charli Cannon and Mayla Herrick Round Out Podium

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (August 16, 2026) – After a midsummer break the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) returned to action to begin the second half of its 2026 campaign from the hallowed grounds of Unadilla MX. The ELF Lubricants Unadilla National signified the fourth race of the six-round championship and set the stage for a pivotal run to the end of the season. It proved to be a return to dominance for Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha’s Lachlan Turner [#1], who captured her third overall win of the season with a 1-1 sweep of the motos, extending her lead in the championship standings.

Qualifying

Turner made the first statement of the weekend by posting the fastest lap in qualifying, with a time of 2:22.725 to place her more than a second ahead of her championship rival, Quad Lock Honda’s Charli Cannon [#7] and her time of 2:23.855. SLR Honda’s Mayla Herrick [#23] followed well back in third [2:26.021].

Moto 1 [12 Minutes + 1 Lap]

The first moto was held on Friday, which kicked off the introduction of free live streaming coverage of Moto 1 for the final three rounds on SMX Friday Live Presented by Honda, available on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel.

As the field emerged from the gate and jockeyed for position through the first couple turns it was Herrick who led a Honda freight train with the holeshot ahead of her teammate Mikayla Nielsen [#51] and Cannon. Turner slotted into seventh but made an impressive climb through the field to bypass Cannon and Nielsen before eventually catching Herrick to seize control of the lead on the opening lap.

With a clear track ahead of her, Turner quickly opened a multi-second lead over the field that she would ultimately add to as the race wore on.

With Turner pulling away, the attention shifted to the battle for the remaining spots on the podium. Cannon was able to make the pass on Nielsen for third and methodically tracked down Herrick to take control of second.

After she moved into the runner-up spot Cannon tipped over, which handed the positions back to both Herrick and Nielsen as Cannon resumed in fourth. A short time later, Herrick went down, which moved Nielsen up to second and Cannon into third. Herrick lost several positions and eventually got back on track in sixth.

Cannon made a push to track down Nielsen in the late stages of the moto and fought her way back into second less than a minute before time ran out on the race clock. Nielsen then crashed out of third, which ended her race. That moved Dusty Rocks Yamaha’s Jordan Jarvis [#301] into third, just ahead of Herrick.

Out front, Turner’s lead grew to nearly 20 seconds following all the adversity her rivals encountered. She cruised to a dominant moto win by 15.6 seconds over Cannon. Jarvis fended off heavy pressure from Herrick on the final lap to finish third. It capped off an impressive podium charge for the veteran rider, who started outside the top 10. Built Hard Racing KTM’s Piper Bell [#167] was fifth.

Moto 2 [12 Minutes + 1 Lap]

Saturday’s second and deciding moto began with the Partzilla Blaster Power PRMX Kawasaki of Taylah McCutcheon [#10] out front with the holeshot ahead of Bell and FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards [#198]. Turner slotted into fourth with Herrick in fifth, Nielsen sixth, and Cannon seventh.

Turner put on a charge to claw her way up to second and looked to erase a three-second deficit to McCutcheon. Cannon, meanwhile, made a forward charge of her own to move up to fourth.

It didn’t take long for Turner to close onto the rear fender of the leading Kawasaki. She took charge of her first opening and seized control of the moto. Not long after, Cannon took third from Bell and quickly closed in on McCutcheon. Cannon made the move for second and looked to track down Turner, who sat nearly five seconds ahead.

As Turner added to her lead and stabilized it at six seconds, Herrick was the next rider to make a run. The rookie fought her way forward from fifth, with passes on Bell and McCutcheon to move into podium position.

Cannon was the faster rider late in the moto, but the deficit was too much to overcome. Turner completed the sweep of the motos by 1.5 seconds over Cannon, with Herrick more than 20 seconds back in third.

Overall

Turner’s third 1-1 effort of the season also resulted in her third overall win of the summer and helped her extend her lead in the championship.

Cannon’s 2-2 effort saw her keep pace with Turner with a consistent effort to record her third runner-up finish in the last four races.

In her second career start, Herrick captured her first overall podium result with 4-3 finishes, one week removed from winning the AMA National Championship in the Women’s class at Loretta Lynn’s.

Turner’s lead grew by six points and now she and Cannon are separated by 12 points with two rounds and four motos remaining.

Results & Standings

WMX Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Lachlan Turner, Gardnerville, Nev., Yamaha (1-1 // 50) Charli Cannon, Maroochy River, Qld., Australia, Honda (2-2 // 44) Mayla Herrick, Thornton, Colo., Honda (4-3 // 38) Jordan Jarvis, Leesburg, Fla., Yamaha (3-4 // 38) Taylah McCutcheon, Cornubia, Qld., Australia, Kawasaki (6-6 // 32) Piper Bell, Sault Sainte Marie, Mich., KTM (5-8 // 31) Nanami Honda, Osaka, Japan, Yamaha (7-9 // 28) Brandy Richards, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., KTM (11-7 / 26) Hannah Hodges, Pierson, Fla., Triumph (9-10 // 25) Isla Phillips, Saint George, Utah, Husqvarna (10-11 // 23)

WMX Championship Standings (Round 4 of 6)

Lachlan Turner, Gardnerville, Nev., Yamaha – 192 Charli Cannon, Maroochy River, Qld., Australia, Honda – 167 Jordan Jarvis, Leesburg, Fla., Yamaha – 140 Taylah McCutcheon, Cornubia, Qld., Australia, Kawasaki – 131 Mikayla Nielsen, Riverside, Calif., Honda – 118 Piper Bell, Sault Sainte Marie, Mich., KTM – 108 Lilly-Ann Pettus, Hanceville, Ala., Triumph – 96 Emma Milesevic, Lal Lal, Vic., Australia, Yamaha – 83 Ava Silvestri, Tahoe City, Calif., Husqvarna – 78 Lotte van Drunen, Gorinchem, The Netherlands, Yamaha – 74

Quotes

1st Place – Lachlan Turner | #1 Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha (1-1)

“I was just trying to stay on my bike. It was gnarly out there, and my bike wasn’t properly set up for that. I was just trying to hold on and stick with the same exact lines. Back with a 1-1 baby!”



2nd Place – Charli Cannon | #7 Quad Lock Honda (2-2)

“I need to set myself up with a better start. I’ve got the speed; I just have a few things to work on. I’m going to be going for wins these next two rounds.”



3rd Place – Mayla Herrick | #23 SLR Honda (4-3)

“Before I even started my season I just wanted to get on the podium. [Then] after High Point [with the moto win] my expectations got bigger, so I’m happy with third, but I want to be higher.”

The 2026 Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony will continue next weekend, August 21-22, with the penultimate round of the season from Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park. The Yamaha Budds Creek National Presented by Carter CAT will feature two days of racing, with Moto 1 on Friday, August 21, followed by Moto 2 on Saturday, August 22. Free coverage of Friday’s moto will stream live, exclusively on SMX Friday Live Presented by Honda on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel. Live network coverage of the second moto will air on NBC, starting at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, the second moto will be featured as part of the comprehensive live coverage from Budds Creek on Peacock, beginning at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

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The Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX), an AMA National Championship, features the world’s fastest female outdoor motocross racers. The 6-round series begins with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in June and concludes at the Ironman National in August. It includes stops at premier facilities across America, with events in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and Indiana. These female racers compete in a two-moto format on machines ranging from 125cc to 250cc. The WMX series is managed by MX Sports Pro Racing, a West Virginia-based company and industry leader in power sports event production.

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