Front Row Motorsports: Richmond Raceway NCS Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Richmond Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Race Report

Richmond Raceway 400

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Event: Race 26 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile)Length of Race: 400 laps over three hours, three minutes, two seconds

FRM Finish:

● Noah Gragson (Started 35th, Finished 18th / Running, completed 398 of 400 laps)

● Todd Gilliland (Started 27th, Finished 30th / Running, completed 396 of 400 laps)

● Zane Smith (Started 24th, Finished 36th / Running, completed 366 of 400 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Todd Gilliland (23rd)

Zane Smith (24th)

Noah Gragson (31st)

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 28th / Stage Two: 19th / Race Result: 18th

“Another solid day for us, finishing 18th,” said Gilliland. “Not where we want to be but making progress and steps in the right direction.”

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 31st / Stage Two: 28th / Race Result: 30th

“Not the result we came here for, but you’ll have days like that,” said Gilliland. “We kept searching for rear grip and just couldn’t get our car to a spot where we could make progress. We’ll head back to the shop and come back stronger for New Hampshire.”

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 32nd / Stage Two: 37th / Race Result: 36th

“Rough night,” said Smith. “Car was pretty ill-handling and we tried to stretch a tire run and I just lost it out of Turn 2 and knocked the toe out of it. I think we learned some late in the race, so we can take that hopefully and do something with it.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.