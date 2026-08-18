NASCAR NATIONAL SERIES TRIPLEHEADER RETURNS TO POCONO RACEWAY JUNE 11-13, 2027

Three races in three days include the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday, June 12, and The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISIT PA NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, June 13.

The MillerTech Battery 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns following a one-year absence to open the weekend Friday, June 11.

Single-day race tickets and weekend packages are on sale now at www.poconoraceway.com.

LONG POND, Pa. (Aug. 18, 2026) – Headlined by the return of The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISIT PA,a NASCAR national series tripleheader will return to Pocono Raceway in 2027, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series rejoining the schedule for the June 11-13 race weekend.

After a one-year absence, the MillerTech Battery 200 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns Friday, June 11, to open an action-packed three-day weekend featuring a race each day. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes center stage Saturday, June 12.

The weekend culminates Sunday, June 13, with the marquee NASCAR Cup Series event, The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISIT PA. It will mark the 54th consecutive year the Cup Series has competed at the legendary 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.”

Pocono Raceway has sold out its Cup Series race each of the past four years and was voted “Best NASCAR Track” for the third consecutive year in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. Together, those achievements underscore Pocono’s standing as one of the most in-demand stops on the NASCAR calendar.

Race start times and television broadcast partners for The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISIT PA NASCAR weekend slate of races will be announced at a later date.

Single-day tickets are on sale now at www.poconoraceway.com, with Cup Series tickets starting at $65. Guests from 2026 have until August 31st to renew their seats and campsites for next year’s race. Pocono Raceway’s “Kids Free” program provides free admission for children 12 and under all three days with a ticketed adult. For more information on Free Kids Tickets click here.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 60 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series events. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 300 events including Elements Music & Arts Festival and a wide range of entertainment events, car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About VISIT PA

Visit PA, the official tourism resource of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, leads promotion of the state’s 67 diverse counties. Lauded as The Great American Getaway, Pennsylvania blends rich history with vibrant cities and tranquil landscapes — from three UNESCO World Heritage sites and 125 state parks to a thriving arts and culinary scene.

In 2026, Pennsylvania takes center stage as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. This milestone year brings March Madness, the NFL Draft, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, UFC 330 and more to the Commonwealth, making Pennsylvania the epicenter of America’s biggest celebration.

Pennsylvania blends history, adventure and what’s next into one unforgettable destination. Discover more at visitpa.com or follow along on social media at @visitpa, #VisitPA and #PAGetaway.